The Faribault boys tennis team received a taste of what some of the best play in the state looks like Thursday during a 7-0 loss at home against Rochester Mayo.
"Today was an eye opening experience for our new players to see one of the state’s best tennis teams," Faribault coach Jeff Anderson said. "The power, speed, and pace of the Mayo players was overwhelming for our relatively young and inexperienced Faribault team. While I saw a lot of good things on each court today from the Faribault players, it was not enough to rattle the Mayo players."
The Falcons return three players from the 2019 team this season with Carson Reuvers, Harrison Gibbs and Carter Sietsema, while Andrew Chou has varsity experience from 2018.
Gibbs and Sietsema teamed up at No. 1 doubles and lost 6-1, 6-1, while Chou lost 6-0. 6-0 at No. 1 singles and Gibbs fell 6-0, 6-1 at No. 2 singles. Brandon Petricka, Thomas Drenth, Long Duong and Buay Lual all played their first varsity tennis matches Thursday.
Faribault next hosts a triangular Saturday and takes on Owatonna at 9 a.m. and Austin at 1 p.m.