The Faribault boys basketball team is starting to get its basketball legs back.
Monday night, that meant a closer contest in a 69-54 defeat against Northfield at Faribault High School in the team's third game back from a two-week quarantine.
There's still plenty or work to do, but the progress is evident.
"Playing is hard and playing at a high level is even harder," Faribault coach Eric Hildebrandt said. "We took a dip because it's something you have to do every day. It's why we practice every day to stay consistent throughout the whole season and never take a break, so a two-week break is challenging. We're not the only ones who have had to deal with it so we're not going to use it as an excuse, but our focus is we have two or three weeks here to get ready for playoffs and get back to playing our best basketball."
Hildebrandt said he thought the Falcons (1-10) were close to that best version of themselves before the shutdown knocked them back several steps. Against Northfield, flashes of that potential were bright.
Faribault jumped out to a 10-2 lead a little more that three minutes into the game thanks to 3-pointers from senior John Palmer and Alex Sullivan.
The Raiders (8-5) punched back with their own scoring spurt after a timeout to spur a topsy-turvy first half that featured five ties and five lead changes. Palmer provided the final jab with his 3-pointer at the buzzer to trim Northfield's lead to 33-32 entering halftime.
"A lot of it was we were able to hit some shots," Hildebrandt said. "That really helps, especially coming off the quarantine we had. It was nice to start hitting some shots again to get our confidence up."
That shot-making ability dissipated for a large part of the second half, which allowed the Raiders to build a lead that at one point expanded to 21 points.
Still, the Falcons are focused on the long game, and that starts once the Section 1AAA playoffs tip off March 17.
"We're just taking it one day at a time with that as the backdrop and the big picture," Hildebrandt said. "Ultimately, playoff season begins in about two weeks and we have a little bit of time to playing our best basketball.
Until then, Faribault is focusing on another strong game from Palmer, who finished with a team-high 20 points, and strong supporting efforts from Sullivan (14 points) and senior Alex Leet (14 points, 10 rebounds).
Leet posted that double-double while handling nearly all of the team's minutes at center, as his typical second half of the center tandem — junior Devin Lockerby — is not eligible to return to the court until Saturday.
"That's what we expect from him," Hildebrandt said of Leet. "The hard part is we love to rotate those two guys so we can constantly have a presence in there with both of them. Alex did great and played a lot of minutes and scored for us. I thought his rebounding was tremendous for us, so it was really a great game for him."