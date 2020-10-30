In a rematch of a Class A state semifinal from last season, Waterville-Elysian-Morristown got the best of Medford again in a top-10 showdown Thursday night.
The Class A No. 2-ranked Buccaneers (6-0) clinched a share of a third straight Gopher Conference championship after the 25-14, 25-16, 25-19 win against the Class A No. 9-ranked Tigers (3-2).
Due to a shortened season and schedule restrictions, the Buccaneers play each conference opponent twice, but only the first matchup counts toward conference standings. So far, the only conference team W-E-M has yet to play is United South Central after a matchup between the two teams for earlier this season was canceled.
A win for the Buccaneers against the Rebels on Thursday, Nov. 5, in Waterville will clinch the program's third consecutive conference title outright, and wrap up a third consecutive unbeaten conference season. W-E-M's last loss in a Gopher Conference match was a 3-1 setback Sept, 7. 2017, at Bethlehem Academy.
Also due to the shortened regular season schedule and, as of now, no state tournament, W-E-M's goals have shifted. Winning the conference takes on a little more meaning. Since 2000, Bethlehem Academy has claimed the conference title every year until 2018 and 2019, when the Buccaneers have unseated the Cardinals, who are the only team still with a chance at claiming share of the conference championship.
“We talked to our girls about not downplaying winning the conference title, that it’s a big thing,” W-E-M coach Crystal Lamont said. “This would be our third season and we want to keep the trophy. It does take on a heightened (accomplishment).”
Having met four times last season, including in that state semifinal, the Buccaneers and Tigers have quickly developed a competitive rivalry as well.
“This is definitely our biggest rival that we have. It's always a fun game,” Medford coach Missy Underdahl said. “Even though sometimes the score might not be as close, but I feel like there are some really good rallies when we play Waterville. It's a battle every time we see them.”
The win for the Buccaneers didn’t come as easy as the scoreline might imply, though, as the Tigers provided a challenge. Senior Toryn Richards said the Tigers approach forced outside hitters to be more creative. Senior Kinsey Cronin, named to the Class A All-State team last season, did her best to disrupt Richards and others.
“You definitely have to think hard about where to place the ball. You can't just hit it,” said Richards who finished with a game-high 17 kills, 11 digs, three aces and two blocks. “During practice, we always work on tipping to the middle. It seems to be the weak spot for any team we play against. Tonight it just showed more than usual.”
The Buccaneers finished off the first set on a 9-3 run. In the second set, the Tigers took an early lead, but couldn’t hang on. Again, the Buccaneers turned a slim lead into another set win with a 9-3 run to end it.
It was in the second set W-E-M got more creative. Shots normally headed toward the back corners became more infrequent as the Buccaneers hitters focused more of their shots to the middle of the court. The strategy continued into a third set that remained back and forth until the Buccaneers broke a 15-15 tie to take control and win 25-19.
Senior Kylie Pittman ended the night with 15 kills and team-high 12 digs for WEM. Ellie Ready finished with 29 assists and nine digs while Autumn Taylor also had nine digs.
Three Tigers ended the night with double digits in digs and vast majority of them came in the second and third sets. Isabel DeLeon led the way with 18 digs. Brooke Purrier had 16 digs, Jenna Berg finished with 15 and Mackenzie Kellen added 9. Cronin led the Tiger offense with 12 kills.
Waterville-Elysian takes on Hayfield (4-3) at home on Monday, Nov. 2, while Medford remains on the road as the Tigers travel to Bethlehem Academy (4-1) on Monday, Nov. 2.