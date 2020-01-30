Instead of focusing on the final scored Wednesday night, MSAD girls basketball coach Ryan Smith-Hastings chose to contrast the 58-33 loss against Community of Peace Academy with the first matchup between the teams, in which Community of Peace Academy prevailed 58-29.
“We played them back in December and lost by a larger margin, so it was good to see our girls improving,” Smith-Hastings said. “We were only down by nine at halftime, but fatigue and our inability to box out hurt us in the second half.”
The Trojans fell to 4-8 after Wednesday’s loss, but Dalina Schwartz again posted strong numbers with 17 points, five rebounds, four assists, three steals and two blocks.
Esther Olakunle also had a strong game with 10 points, 12 rebounds and two steals, while Javanna Johnson contributed two points, eight rebounds and two assists.
The Trojans will take on Shattuck-St. Mary’s on Monday, and next Wednesday they’ll depart for Sulphur, Oklahoma, just south of the Oklahoma City metro, to participate in the 31st annual Great Plains School for the Deaf basketball tournament.
MSAD was the host site for the tournament last year, and this year’s tournament will be hosted by the Oklahoma School for the Deaf. In addition to the Trojans, the other competing teams will be from the Arkansas School for the Deaf, Iowa School for the Deaf, Kansas School for the Deaf, Missouri School for the Deaf, New Mexico School for the Deaf, Wisconsin School for the Deaf and Oklahoma School for the Deaf.
Chesterton Academy defeats MSAD boys basketball 61-39
The MSAD Trojans’ boys basketball team is still searching for its first win of the season after a tough 61-39 loss to Chesterton Academy on Wednesday in Faribault, which dropped the Trojans’ record to 0-11.
Despite the loss, MSAD coach Lance Gonzalez chose to remain optimistic and was encouraged by a number of things about his team’s performance.
“We’ve been improving with our ball movement and with executing our plays,” Gonzalez said. “We saw much more of a fast break in this game, but unfortunately we missed a lot of easy layups. We still need to work on reading the ball and boxing out for rebounds, as rebounding is one of the most important factors in the game in order to win a ball game.”
Benny Dow again led the Trojans with 18 points and also finished with five assists, four rebounds and four steals, while Jonathan Mejia chipped in nine points and six rebounds and Yahir Sanchez-Araujo contributed six points and four rebounds.
The Trojan boys basketball team will also play against Shattuck-St. Mary’s on Monday before heading to Oklahoma on Wednesday for the Great Plains School for the Deaf basketball tournament, hosted by the Oklahoma School for the Deaf in Sulphur, OK.
Gonzalez felt the Chesterton game and the game against Shattuck-St. Mary’s will both prove to be beneficial to the Trojans moving forward, particularly with a big tournament on the horizon.
“The game (against Chesterton) was a great way for us to boost our confidence before the Great Plains School for the Deaf basketball tournament in Oklahoma next weekend," Gonzalez said, "and we still have some time to practice some little things before the GPSD tournament.”