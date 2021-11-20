BA's Eli punting for 11-0 Johnnies

This season, Spencer Ell, left, a 2020 Bethlehem Academy graduate, is punting for St. John’s University. In high school, Ell played football for coach Jim Beckmann and the Cardinals. St John’s (11-0) won the MIAC Championship Nov. 13 with a 29-28 last second touchdown against Bethel. On Oct. 23, St. John’s faced Gustavus, where Ell, 2020 Vikings Community Captain, faced Gusties leftback Carson Dekam who was also a 2020 Vikings Community Captain. Dekam is a 2020 graduate from Owatonna. St. John’s snagged its first playoff win Saturday with a 41-14 victory against Lake Forest at home. They received a one seed in the NCAA D3 National Tournament. (Photo courtesy of Jolene Eli)