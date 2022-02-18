The Faribault boys hockey team didn't lead Thursday night until it mattered most.

After trailing for most of the night at Rochester John Marshall, the Falcons scored three times in the third period to force overtime. Then, less than a minute into overtime, Tanner Yochum buried a game-winning goal in a 5-4 victory.

Seamus O'Connor stopped four shots in net for Faribault, which was outshot 44-27.

Oliver Linnemann, Owen Nesburg, Logan Peroutka and Parker Morrow also scored for the Falcons, who received two assists from Tommy Kunze and an assist each from Jax Bokman, Peroutka, Jackson Kath and Linnemann.

Faribault finishes its regular season Saturday night at home against Mankato East.

Sports Editor for the Northfield News. Also a California native looking for tips on surviving the winter and an Indiana University grad on the quest for a good breaded pork tenderloin.

