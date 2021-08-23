One match day in, and it's clear the Faribault girls tennis team features plenty of interchangeable parts.
At Saturday's season-opening quadrangular at Faribault High School, the Falcons took on Lake City, Bloomington Kennedy and Tri-City United. Faribault lost all three matches, but showed a level of depth that has the capability to grow and improve not just this year, but in future seasons.
"Our top three players are all 10th graders and are very equal in ability providing us some flexibility on how we set up our lineups for matches," Faribault coach Jeff Anderson said. "Looking at the youth of our team is encouraging for overall development for the next several years. It is also encouraging to see several of our new players already stepping into varsity positions and helping the team."
Sophomore Stacie Petricka returns after a freshman season spent primarily at the No. 2 singles position. Saturday, she played at No. 1, No. 2 and No. 3 singles across the three matches. Sophomore Lindsay Rauenhorst spent a pair of matches at No. 1 singles, where she twice lost in a third-set tiebreaker, and one match at at No. 1 doubles alongside sophomore Hailey Reuvers.
Reuvers, that third sophomore Anderson projects in his top three, won alongside Rauenhorst at No. 1 doubles in straight sets against Bloomington Kennedy, won another No. 1 doubles match with freshman Grace Brazil against Tri-City United in a third-set tiebreak and then claimed a three-set victory at No. 2 singles against Lake City. Reuvers played a part in three of the five matches won by the Falcons.
"After a long day of tennis, Hailey did well to dig deep and find some energy to take control of the second set," Anderson said of Reuvers' win at No. 2 singles. "She controlled much of the play in the second set and won 6-1 forcing a super tie breaker to decide the match. Maintaining her momentum from the second set, Hailey went on to win the super tie breaker 10-4 and also won the overall match."
One of Faribault's other wins Saturday came from the No. 3 doubles duo of freshman Gabbie Temple and sophomore Allison Norton against Tri-City United.
In both of Temple's and Norton's varsity debuts, the pair claimed a 4-6, 6-4, 10-8 victory.
"Both played well and had a good first set," Anderson said." Gabbie was playing aggressive at the net while both her and Allison covered their court well. They came up a bit short in the first set losing 4-6, but were able to continue playing well into the second set and held on to win 6-4. This forced them to play a super tie breaker to decide the match. Both Faribault and TCU continued to play well trading points until Faribault held on and won the last two points winning the super tiebreaker."
Then against Lake City, freshman Nell Gibbs raced her way to a 6-0, 6-1 victory. Gibbs played large parts of last season in the varsity lineup as an eighth grader, but Saturday marked her first varsity win.
"After a couple of challenging matches earlier in the day, Nell quickly found herself in control of this match," Anderson said. "Nell was serving well and also moving on the court well. Even though it was late in the day, Nell maintained some really good footwork and racquet prep to provide her the opportunity to control the match."
Other players that saw varsity action Saturday include eighth grader Leah Nowaczewski, senior Amairani Rosas, senior Olivia Bolster, seventh grader Whitney Huberty and seventh grader Beata Christianson.
After the graduation of 19 players over the last two seasons, Saturday was the varsity debut for a number of those players.
On a day that might rank as the busiest of the season for the Falcons, Anderson was happy with how his team performed.
"Even though this was a long day of tennis it was filled with a lot of great matches, many of which were decided in a super tie breaker," Anderson said. "All of the Faribault players played well and provided the coaches a lot of insight to best set up our lineup for upcoming matches.
ROSTER
Olivia Bolster, senior
Amairani Rosas, senior
Delia Denis, junior
Kim Nguyen, junior
Allison Norton, sophomore
Stacie Petricka, sophomore
Lindsay Rauenhorst, sophomore
Hailey Reuvers, sophomore
Grace Brazil, freshman
Nell Gibbs, freshman
Gabbie Temple, freshman
Bella Anderson, 8th grade
Leah Nowaczewski, 8th grade
Isabella Pankonin, 8th grade
Brianna Velazquez Sanchez, 8th grade
Beata Christianson, 7th grade
Whitney Huberty, 7th grade
Anika Sterling, 7th grade