Normally a day for practice to start the week, Monday delivers a slate full of intriguing games and matches for area teams.
The Faribault boys and girls soccer teams both have a postponed matchup against Byron that was rescheduled from a rainy first week of the season. The Falcon girls host Byron at 7 p.m., while the boys travel for a 5 p.m. clash.
The boys team is aiming to reverse a a two-game losing skid against a Section 2A opponent that’s started to find its form. After starting the season with three losses and a tie in its first four games, Byron has beaten Dover-Eyota 2-0 and Stewartville 11-1 in its last two matches.
The girls team, meanwhile, takes on a talented Byron team that’s already beaten one Big 9 Conference team (Austin) and tied another (Winona).
Also in action Monday is the Faribault girls tennis team, which is hosting Austin, and the Waterville-Elysian-Morristown volleyball team, which is hosting Le Sueur-Henderson.
Faribault boys soccer (Monday at Byron, Tuesday at Red Wing, Thursday vs. Owatonna, Saturday at New Prague)
In addition to that Byron match, the Falcons are also in action Tuesday at Red Wing (0-7), Thursday at home against Owatonna() and then Saturday afternoon at New Prague ().
The contest at Red Wing presents an opportunity for the Falcons to fight back to .500, while the Owatonna match provides Faribault with a chance to bag two points against one of the contenders for the Big 9 Conference championship.
The Huskies just lost 3-1 on Thursday against Winona, and previously fell by the same score against Class AAA No. 9 Rochester Century.
Faribault caps a four-match week against New Prague, which has struggled to a 1-6 record thus far with losses against Owatonna and Mankato West.
Faribault girls soccer (Monday vs. Byron, Tuesday vs. Red Wing, Thursday at Owatonna, Saturday at New Ulm)
The Falcon girls directly mirror the boys up until Saturday afternoon’s trip to New Ulm. In addition to Byron, Faribault is vying for its first win of the season against Red Wing (5-4), Owatonna (5-3) and New Ulm (2-5).
Red Wing has picked up four of its five wins by just one goal, including a 1-0 win against Austin. New Ulm, meanwhile, has lost twice against Waseca and suffered a 7-0 setback against Mankato West already this year.
WEM volleyball (Monday vs. LeSueur Henderson, Tuesday at JWP, Thursday vs. Triton, Saturday at Class A showcase)
The Class AA No. 8 Buccaneers have a chance to boost their win total heading into one of the marquee events of the season next weekend.
Superficially, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton represents the toughest test of the week, as the Bulldogs lost in five sets against a Hayfield team that lost in five sets against WEM earlier this season.
Other than that, LeSueur Henderson is 1-7 so far this fall, while Triton is 2-6.
That competition level is scheduled to skyrocket at the Class A showcase, an annual gathering of some of the best small-school talent in the state at the Midwest Volleyball Warehouse. WEM, which was moved up to Class AA with volleyball’s addition of a fourth class, has been grandfathered into the typically Class A-only competition.
In addition to WEM, Class A No. 6 Bethlehem Academy is part of the loaded field.