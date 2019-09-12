There were some positives to take away, but Minnesota State Academy for the Deaf volleyball is still seeking to put together a complete match.
The night was highlighted by a 5-0 run to start the second set, but the Chesterton Academy Knights (1-0) was otherwise dominant in a 25-11, 25-17, 25-12 win in the Trojans' (0-3) home opener.
"The girls struggled to play in the humid gym. We aren't used to playing in our home gym with our fans," said MSAD coach Tabitha Anderson of the afternoon match. "First game, we didn’t really do well. We keep giving them free balls to have them set and kill us well. Second game, we did much better but still not enough to win the set. Third set, the girls’ mental is at the bleachers, not in the game."
The Trojans list two seniors and a junior on the roster, but neither senior played Wednesday. They're led primarily by underclassmen.
Freshman Dalina Schwartz recorded team highs of seven kills, 19 digs and six aces. She was at the service line when MSAD got off to a hot start in set two.
That set was tied at 14 before the Knights reeled off five straight points and began to pull away.
Chesterton Academy is a Catholic school with locations in Edina and St. Paul.
"I keep telling the girls to make up and do better next time," Anderson said. "It’s not over until the referee's whistle. We need to learn how to move on from the past mistakes. We are a very young team and getting there to make ourselves better. I can see the bonding improved from the first two games. I am always so proud of the girls even though they didn’t win the game today."
MSAD is in the midst of nine home matches out of 10. The second through fourth home tilts are Saturday at the Trojans' home invitational.
MSAD plays Shattuck-St. Mary's (0-0) at 8 a.m., Glenville-Emmons (0-7) at noon and Kansas School for the Deaf at 1 p.m. These are season opening matches for SSM, which also plays G-E at 10 and Kansas at 11.
SSM will look to avenge 2018 sweeps at the hands of SSM and Kansas.
The Trojans last met the G-E Wolverines Oct. 5, 2015 in a four-set Trojan win. The Wolverines are on a 39-match losing streak entering Thursday's match vs. Kingsland.
Chesterton Academy 3, MSAD 0
C — 25 25 25
M — 11 17 12
MSAD statistics — Kills: Dalina Schwartz 7; Javanna Johnson 3; Javada Johnson 2; Brooklyn Roggow 1 … Aces: Schwartz 6; Javanna Johnson 2; Amber Hamilton 1 … Digs: Schwartz 19; Javanna Johnson 7; Javada Johnson 5; Ruby Hernandez-Gutierrez, Roggow 2; Shayann Williams, Esther Olakunle 1 … Assists: Williams 6