The Waterville-Elysian-Morristown volleyball team kept eighth-seeded Blue Earth Area at arm's length all night en route to a 25-10, 25-9, 25-11 victory in the Section 2AA South Subsection quarterfinals.
Claire Bohlen paced the offense with 12 kills, with Alex Heuss providing 10 kills and Riley Sammon finishing with nine kills. Mikaya Schuster dished out 19 assists to direct those hitters.
Defensively, Josie Volkmann picked up 14 digs. Grace Baker and Jordan Green both added seven digs, and Bohlen also pitched in six digs.
At the net, Heuss and Sammon both soared for four solo blocks. Green and Volkmann also both placed a pair of aces.
The win moves WEM into Monday's subsection semifinals against fourth-seeded Minnesota Valley Lutheran at 6 p.m. at Mankato East High School.
Elsewhere in the South Subsection, second-seeded Waseca was upset 22-25, 25-18, 15-25, 25-21, 15-11 by seventh-seeded Maple River.
Maple River will play NRHEG in the semifinal Monday that directly follows the matchup between WEM and MVL.