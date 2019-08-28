A quick start for the Faribault volleyball team did not prolong in Tuesday's season opener at Farmington.
The host Tigers (1-1) hung on for a tight first set before cruising to a sweep of the Falcons (0-1) by scores of 25-23, 25-17, 25-18.
"We started out well. I believe we were up 6-1 then we made a rotation error and that just kind of caused us to unravel," said Faribault coach JoAnna Lane. "We started very disciplined and then made a lot of unforced errors. We literally handed them the game and let them take back over. We mentally shut down and too many mistakes."
Faribault had difficulty receiving Farmington's serve. When the Falcons did keep the ball in play, they weren't finding enough chances to penetrate the defense.
"We need to just work on placing the ball on the court and be smart when we’re attacking and how we’re attacking the ball," Lane said. "We need to keep down our unforced errors. There’s never a good time to make a mistake, but we'd grind back, get it close and make a bad serve to let them up."
In its preseason scrimmages, Faribault beat each of its opponents, so Lane knows there's more in the reserves to draw from.
"We have to bring our 'A' game all the time and be locked in mentally."
Junior setter/outside hitter Payton Evenstad led the Falcons with 14 kills.
"She was definitely our go-to girl on the court," Lane said.
Junior setter Bennett Wolff led with 10 assists and junior libero led with 13 digs.
Farmington's first match was a 3-0 loss to Northfield.
Faribault hosts Class A No. 5 Waterville-Elysian-Morristown (0-1) 7 p.m. Thursday. WEM lost 3-1 to Class A No. 1 Kenyon-Wanamingo on Tuesday.