After a year away, the Minnesota State Academy for the Deaf girls basketball team made up for lost time in the 2021-22 season.
Even while shaking off the rust accumulated during the canceled season last winter for COVID-19, and while not possessing a single senior on the roster, the Trojans finished the year on top. On top of the entire country, in fact, after the team was named Division 2 national champions by the National Deaf Interscholastic Athletic Association (NDIAA).
“Luckily, the majority of the players were with me two years ago so it was more of reminding everyone our expectations of the program and how we wanted to conduct ourselves on and off the court,” MSAD coach Ryan Smith-Hastings said. “After that, it was getting back to the fundamentals: passing, dribbling and shooting to get a lot of our rhythm back before getting into game action.”
Smith-Hastings said it was apparent from the first game of the season that he might have a special team on his hands.
While that first game was a loss to a talented Nova Classical Academy team, the building blocks for a potentially successful season were clear from night one. Those building blocks grew sturdier over the next few days, when MSAD traveled to Wisconsin to win the Neesam Classic.
“We could see an added intensity in our practices and games from that point on throughout the season,” Smith-Hastings said.
It wasn’t all smooth sailing from that point, however. In January, the Trojans were forced to play without three starters, who were out due to COVID-19 protocols.
Even with an unexpected injection of youth and inexperience into the starting lineup, MSAD comported itself well while playing shorthanded. When those starters returned, the Trojans suddenly possessed a deeper and more talented rotation they could deploy at any point in a game.
“That was when the coaches noticed a huge boost of confidence in our younger players and that really brought more ‘swagger; to their game and ability to be confidently called upon to sub in games from that point on when needed,” Smith-Hastings said.
As the wins continued to stack up, so did the accolades. MSAD claimed Greater Plains Schools for the Deaf Conference championship and landed Dalina Schwartz and Javanna Johnson on the all-tournament team.
Schwartz finished the season as a first team NDIAA All-American, while Johnson landed on the second team and Esther Olakunle earned an honorable mention.
While Schwartz’ and Jonson’s skill on the court was undeniable, Smith-Hastings pointed to their off-court contributions as some of their most important this season.
“(Schwartz) brought full effort into every game and always worked to get others involved and made sure other players were pushing themselves during practices and games as well as keeping a positive attitude regardless of what was going on,” Smith-Hastings said. “Javanna Johnson really brought a lot of energy to the team with her pep talks and spirit. This really helped push other players’ energy and motivation to a higher level.”
Those team-first mindset meant that every player on MSAD’s roster finished the season as key contributors in one way or another.
While the success on the court was greatly appreciated by the Trojans, the fact they were able to take the court at all this winter was equally cherished.
“It was a really rewarding experience for the players,” Smith-Hastings said. “With a very long hiatus, a lot of us were motivated to get on the court and start working and getting better with our skills. The ability to have an actual team camaraderie was wonderful to see again.”