The Faribault boys swimming and diving team earned a trio of first-place finishes during Tuesday's 80-76 loss at Rochester Mayo.
First, the duo of Chriztopher Ferris and Asher Ferris finished first and second on the diving board, with Criztopher's score of 169.95 marking a new season-best score.
Then, Caleb Sadergaski sped to first in the 100-yard backstroke with a time of 1 minute, 10.39 seconds.
Lastly, James Hoisington blazed to first in the 100 breaststroke with a time of 1:17.23 — seven seconds faster than the second-place finisher from Rochester Mayo. Hoisington also notched lifetime-best times in all four of his events Tuesday.
"The guys are swimming well even though they are tired from the practices," Faribault coach Charlie Fuller said. "We are off again until Jan. 6, 2022, when we go to Albert Lea, which will give us more time to get in shape. The guys just need to keep working hard and it will pay off at the end of the season."