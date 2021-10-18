The Waterville-Elysian-Morristown volleyball team finished 2-2 at last weekend's Lightning Invite in Eastview to finish in sixth place.
In the first round, the Buccaneers prevailed in a 25-15, 20-25, 15-11 victory against Esko to move themselves onto the winner's side of the bracket. In that match, WEM was helped by a solid performance at the service line with 10 aces. Rylee Pelant, Claire Bohlen, Josie Volkmann and Jordan Green all aced a pair of serves, while Mikaya Schuster and Jessica Hilpipre finished with one ace each.
That win moved WEM into a matchup with one of the toughest teams in attendance in Eastview against Class 4A No. 3 Shakopee.
While the Buccaneers pushed the Sabres, Shakopee pulled out a 21-25, 25-14, 15-10 victory en route to its third-place finish.
Helping WEM in that match was a solid defensive performance highlighted by Baker's 21 digs, Bohlen's 14 digs and Green's 11 digs. Green also racked up four aces.
In the first match Saturday, the Buccaneers earned a 25-17, 25-22 victory against Greenway with Alex Heuss recording a team-high 10 kills.
In the fifth-place match, WEM then fell 25-16, 25-16 against Class 2A No. 4 Concordia Academy.