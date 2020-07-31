Waterville-Elyisan-Morristown softball coach Crystal Lamont announced Friday the creation of the 2020 Senior Softball Salute.
The event will take place Sunday, Aug. 9, at Waterville-Elysian-Morristown High School and will feature a seven-inning game between 2020 graduating seniors from high schools in the Gopher Conference and those in the Valley Conference.
Gopher Conference schools consist of Blooming Prairie, Bethlehem Academy, Medford, New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva, United South Central, Waterville-Elysian-Morristown, Maple River and Hayfield.
Valley Conference members are Cleveland, Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial, Madelia, Martin County West, Martin Luther/GHEC/Truman, Nicollet, St. Clair/Loyola, Mankato Loyala and Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton.
Players should wear their high school jerseys to the game and bring their own water bottle. Spectators will be allowed at the event provided they follow social distancing guidelines, and the bathrooms will be available only on an emergency-basis for players.
Those interested in playing should email Lamont at clamont@wem.k12.mn.us.