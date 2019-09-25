Hello there!
My name is Dan Slaubaugh and I am extremely excited to be joining the team here at Faribault Daily News.
A little bit about me:
I am fresh off graduation from North Dakota State University, where I walked the stage in May 2019 and received the infamous fake diploma. I graduated with a bachelor’s degree in strategic communication along with a minor in journalism. The community in Fargo is off the charts and I loved every second living there.
Ever since I was little I have loved sports. The competition, drama, emotion, patriotism and laughter that sports bring to the table brought an unmatched passion for me. Sports are universal. Anywhere I go I can connect with people through sports whether I know them personally or not. It’s something that I’ve always been around and paid attention to, which is why I’ve been groomed to love it.
This love of sports fostered an interest in sports journalism. This summer, I worked for Spotlight Media — a magazine publisher in Fargo, North Dakota. It was my first journalism gig out of college and I enjoyed it, but my heart was still pulling me towards sports. In mid-August, I was contacted by the managing editor here about a sports reporter opening, and the rest is history.
In addition to serving as the sports editor for Faribault Daily News and Kenyon Leader, I also run a (shameless plug) Minnesota Timberwolves centric blog called On The Prowl, contribute to SB Nation’s Tampa Bay Rays blog DRaysBay, and produce a monthly column in Bison Illustrated. Sure, I write a lot, but a la The Office’s Michael Scott “sometimes I just start a sentence and I don’t even know where it’s going. I just hope I find it along the way. Like an improv conversation. An improvisation.”
When I’m not immersed in the sports scene, you can find me selling paint part-time at the local Sherwin Williams (student loans, baby!) or fiercely competing in an old-fashioned game of Settlers of Catan.
Being a true North Dakota kid, this area is completely new to me. While I’m excited for this next chapter in my life, moving away from all my friends and family is a little intimidating. Nonetheless, I love meeting and connecting with people. It’s one of my greatest passions. So, you know what you should do if you see me around town? Stop by and say hi. It’d mean the world.
Until then, I will attempt to provide the best dang sports coverage imaginable for ya’ll. This passionate sports area deserves it.
Thanks for reading. Have a wonderful Friday.