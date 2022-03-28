COACHES

Head coach: Dave Wieber

Assistant coaches: Ryan Guenther, Charlie Fuller, Isaiah Fuller.

ROSTER

Ahmed Bouabid, senior

Richard Camarillo, senior

Owen Carlin, senior

Elijah Hammonds, senior

Jordan Klecker, senior

Matthias Lenway, senior

Devin Lockerby, senior

Tony Luo, senior

Thomas Malecha, senior

Isaac Mata, senior

Myles Munoz, senior

Adam Paschke, senior

Faustino Pimentel, senior

Henry Schonebaum, senior

Jackson Warmington, senior

Isaac Winkelman, senior

Andrew Worrall, senior

Turuok Anter, junior

Pablo Arriaza, junior

Brady Beske, junior

Patrick Budahl, junior

Ricky Cordova, junior

Marco Cruz Garcia, junior

Ian Ehlers, junior

Johnny Frank, junior

Trenton Gandy, junior

Jal Giet, junior

Abdiwassa Hussein, junior

Peter Le, junior

Muse Muhumed, junior

Emanuel Panser, junior

Kristopher Quintero, junior

Jackson Reb, junior

Samuel Roder, junior

Jaevin Salazar, junior

Beau Schrot, junior

Trent Ta, junior

Alex Tuma, junior

Alexander Turcios, junior

Reyes Turcios, junior

Owen Whitney, junior

Jeshua Angeles, sophomore

Preston Berger, sophomore

Jordan Boudreau, sophomore

D'Shaun Davis, sophomore

George Delgado, sophomore

Matthew Friesen, sophomore

Roman Garcia, sophomore

Logan Gonzalez, sophomore

Aden Hanson, sophomore

Gabriel Hoisington, sophomore

James Hoisington, sophomore

Carter Johnson, sophomore

Carson Kreager, sophomore

Cooper Leichtnam, sophomore

Riley Quinnell, sophomore

Joseph Ruisi, sophomore

Said Shardi, sophomore

Warsami Shire, sophomore

Joseph Steinberg, sophomore

Dominick Vold, sophomore

Nick Archambault, freshman

Barak Barner, freshman

Dustin Boyd, freshman

Noah Casper, freshman

Carson Casteel, freshman

Chase Flicek, freshman

Cameron Ford, freshman

Cameron Gaetke, freshman

Brandon Holm, freshman

Drake Kirkpatrick, freshman

Darby LaCanne, freshman

Finn Larson, freshman

Ashtun Little-Solberg, freshman

Mohamed Madey, freshman

Yusuf Mohamed, freshman

Jairo Mora, freshman

Jacob Nielsen, freshman

Madden Paul, freshman

Emmanuel Pineda, freshman

Giovanni Pino, freshman

Aaron Plunkett, freshman

Logan Poore, freshman

Theodore Rothstein, freshman

Justin Sanoja, freshman

Talon Savoie, freshman

Justin Schrot, freshman

Braden Schulz, freshman

Zander Smith, freshman

Nolan Vogelsberg, freshman

Owen Voit, freshman

Nathan Warnermunde, freshman

Thomas Kunze, 8th grade

KEY ATHLETES

Cristian Escobar – hurdles, sprints, relays

Carter Johnson – sprints, relays

Thomas Malecha (Captain) – mid distance, distance

Henry Schonebaum (Captain) – mid distance, distance

Isaac Winkelman – pole vault, mid distance

Alex Tuma – distance

Reb Jackson – distance, mid distance

James Hoisington - distance

Owen Carlin – Jumps, sprints, relays

Jordan Boudreau – hurdles, sprints

Devin Lockerby (Captain) – throws (shot put & discus)

Jal Giet – throws

Joey Ruisi – throws

Jordan Klecker – jumps, sprints

AJ Worrall (Captain) – jumps, sprints, relays

Preston Berger – jumps, sprints, relays

Johnny Frank – sprints, throws, jumps

Elijah Hammonds – sprints, relays, jumps

Adam Paschke – pole vault

KEEP YOUR EYE ON

JJ Schrot – sprints, relays

Ian Ehlers – jumps, sprints, relays

Derek Sando - jumps, sprints, relays

Matt Friesen – distance, mid distance

Barak Barner – sprints, relays, jumps

Finn Larson – hurdles, sprints, jumps

Ricky Cordova – distance, mid distance

Reyes Turcios – sprints, jumps, relays

Alex Turcios – sprints, jumps, relays

Thomas Kunze – sprints, relays, jumps

Matt Lenway – sprints, hurdles, relays, jumps

Jairo Mora – throws

Cooper Leichtnam – throws, pole vault

2021 RECAP

Big 9 Conference – 7th

Section 1AA True Team – 5th

MSHSL Section 1AA – 11th

2022 OUTLOOK

We have a lot of returning letter winners and are looking forward to competing at a high level. Some of our goals are to qualify for True Team state, place in the top three in the Big 9 Conference and to send a significant number of individuals to the state meet.

COMPETITION

To be competitive in track and field in the Big 9 Conference and Section 1AA requires having at least three quality athletes in all 18 events. As a team, we have the kind of numbers and quality athletes to finish near the top of the conference and section meets. It is always a battle with the teams around the Big 9, especially with Mankato East, Mankato West, Rochester Century, Rochester Mayo, Owatonna and Northfield expected to be in the top spots.

ODDS AND ENDS

Already, in just the first couple of weeks, the coaches have noticed that there is an energy level and enthusiasm among the athletes that bodes well for success as the season progresses. There is a great sense of working together as a team within the structure of an individual sport. It is that kind of togetherness and camaraderie that can lead to achieving at a high level both individually and as a team.

