COACHES
Head coach: Dave Wieber
Assistant coaches: Ryan Guenther, Charlie Fuller, Isaiah Fuller.
ROSTER
Ahmed Bouabid, senior
Richard Camarillo, senior
Owen Carlin, senior
Elijah Hammonds, senior
Jordan Klecker, senior
Matthias Lenway, senior
Devin Lockerby, senior
Tony Luo, senior
Thomas Malecha, senior
Isaac Mata, senior
Myles Munoz, senior
Adam Paschke, senior
Faustino Pimentel, senior
Henry Schonebaum, senior
Jackson Warmington, senior
Isaac Winkelman, senior
Andrew Worrall, senior
Turuok Anter, junior
Pablo Arriaza, junior
Brady Beske, junior
Patrick Budahl, junior
Ricky Cordova, junior
Marco Cruz Garcia, junior
Ian Ehlers, junior
Johnny Frank, junior
Trenton Gandy, junior
Jal Giet, junior
Abdiwassa Hussein, junior
Peter Le, junior
Muse Muhumed, junior
Emanuel Panser, junior
Kristopher Quintero, junior
Jackson Reb, junior
Samuel Roder, junior
Jaevin Salazar, junior
Beau Schrot, junior
Trent Ta, junior
Alex Tuma, junior
Alexander Turcios, junior
Reyes Turcios, junior
Owen Whitney, junior
Jeshua Angeles, sophomore
Preston Berger, sophomore
Jordan Boudreau, sophomore
D'Shaun Davis, sophomore
George Delgado, sophomore
Matthew Friesen, sophomore
Roman Garcia, sophomore
Logan Gonzalez, sophomore
Aden Hanson, sophomore
Gabriel Hoisington, sophomore
James Hoisington, sophomore
Carter Johnson, sophomore
Carson Kreager, sophomore
Cooper Leichtnam, sophomore
Riley Quinnell, sophomore
Joseph Ruisi, sophomore
Said Shardi, sophomore
Warsami Shire, sophomore
Joseph Steinberg, sophomore
Dominick Vold, sophomore
Nick Archambault, freshman
Barak Barner, freshman
Dustin Boyd, freshman
Noah Casper, freshman
Carson Casteel, freshman
Chase Flicek, freshman
Cameron Ford, freshman
Cameron Gaetke, freshman
Brandon Holm, freshman
Drake Kirkpatrick, freshman
Darby LaCanne, freshman
Finn Larson, freshman
Ashtun Little-Solberg, freshman
Mohamed Madey, freshman
Yusuf Mohamed, freshman
Jairo Mora, freshman
Jacob Nielsen, freshman
Madden Paul, freshman
Emmanuel Pineda, freshman
Giovanni Pino, freshman
Aaron Plunkett, freshman
Logan Poore, freshman
Theodore Rothstein, freshman
Justin Sanoja, freshman
Talon Savoie, freshman
Justin Schrot, freshman
Braden Schulz, freshman
Zander Smith, freshman
Nolan Vogelsberg, freshman
Owen Voit, freshman
Nathan Warnermunde, freshman
Thomas Kunze, 8th grade
KEY ATHLETES
Cristian Escobar – hurdles, sprints, relays
Carter Johnson – sprints, relays
Thomas Malecha (Captain) – mid distance, distance
Henry Schonebaum (Captain) – mid distance, distance
Isaac Winkelman – pole vault, mid distance
Alex Tuma – distance
Reb Jackson – distance, mid distance
James Hoisington - distance
Owen Carlin – Jumps, sprints, relays
Jordan Boudreau – hurdles, sprints
Devin Lockerby (Captain) – throws (shot put & discus)
Jal Giet – throws
Joey Ruisi – throws
Jordan Klecker – jumps, sprints
AJ Worrall (Captain) – jumps, sprints, relays
Preston Berger – jumps, sprints, relays
Johnny Frank – sprints, throws, jumps
Elijah Hammonds – sprints, relays, jumps
Adam Paschke – pole vault
KEEP YOUR EYE ON
JJ Schrot – sprints, relays
Ian Ehlers – jumps, sprints, relays
Derek Sando - jumps, sprints, relays
Matt Friesen – distance, mid distance
Barak Barner – sprints, relays, jumps
Finn Larson – hurdles, sprints, jumps
Ricky Cordova – distance, mid distance
Reyes Turcios – sprints, jumps, relays
Alex Turcios – sprints, jumps, relays
Thomas Kunze – sprints, relays, jumps
Matt Lenway – sprints, hurdles, relays, jumps
Jairo Mora – throws
Cooper Leichtnam – throws, pole vault
2021 RECAP
Big 9 Conference – 7th
Section 1AA True Team – 5th
MSHSL Section 1AA – 11th
2022 OUTLOOK
We have a lot of returning letter winners and are looking forward to competing at a high level. Some of our goals are to qualify for True Team state, place in the top three in the Big 9 Conference and to send a significant number of individuals to the state meet.
COMPETITION
To be competitive in track and field in the Big 9 Conference and Section 1AA requires having at least three quality athletes in all 18 events. As a team, we have the kind of numbers and quality athletes to finish near the top of the conference and section meets. It is always a battle with the teams around the Big 9, especially with Mankato East, Mankato West, Rochester Century, Rochester Mayo, Owatonna and Northfield expected to be in the top spots.
ODDS AND ENDS
Already, in just the first couple of weeks, the coaches have noticed that there is an energy level and enthusiasm among the athletes that bodes well for success as the season progresses. There is a great sense of working together as a team within the structure of an individual sport. It is that kind of togetherness and camaraderie that can lead to achieving at a high level both individually and as a team.