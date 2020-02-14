The Faribault boys hockey team finished its regular season on a high note with a 5-2 win against Austin on Thursday.
The Falcons were led by Noah Murphy, who finished with a hat trick. Murphy scored his first goal three minutes, 23 seconds into the first period with an assist from Blake Vinar, then added another goal (on assists from Jordan Nawrocki and Zach Siegert) with about four minutes remaining in the period to push the lead to 2-0.
Sophomore Riley Hustvedt got in on the scoring action nine and a half minutes into the second period with some help from Grady Goodwin and Lucas Linnemann, and Siegert scored the Falcons’ fourth goal on an assist from Nawrocki at the 3:40 mark of the third period.
The Packers broke the shutout at the 6:25 mark of the third period, but Murphy responded with his third goal of the game just four minutes later with assists from Nawrocki and Goodwin to put the Falcons back up by four.
Austin concluded the scoring with a final goal with just one minute left in the game.
The Falcons finished the regular season with an overall record of 16-7-2 and a conference record of 9-5-2, good enough for a fourth-place finish just behind Mankato West (9-5 Big 9). The Packers, meanwhile, went just 1-22 this season and lost all 15 conference games.
The Falcons now await the Section 1A seedings, with the first round of sections set for Tuesday (higher seeds will open the playoffs at home). The Dodge County Wildcats (19-5 overall) seem likely to earn the No. 1 seed, with Faribault and Mankato West likely slotting in behind them.