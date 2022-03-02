With its season on the line, the sixth-seeded Waterville-Elysian-Morristown girls basketball team produced a strong second half to pull away from third-seeded Maple River for a 55-43 victory Tuesday night in the Section 2AA playoffs in Maple River.
The Buccaneers trailed 22-21 at halftime before starting the second half on a 16-7 run to open up a lead they never surrendered.
"Really proud of our effort tonight," WEM coach Ty Kaus said. "We played with energy all night long and executed what we wanted to do. Defensively, we were solid pretty much all night, forcing them into tough shots more often than not."
A large part of that second-half scoring outburst was the play of junior Addyson Taylor, who led WEM with 18 points and five assists. She was supported by sophomore Alyana Atherton's 14 points and nine rebounds, in addition to the inside presence of Riley Sammon, who tallied seven points and 11 rebounds.
"Riley Sammon played with great energy and made some big plays on both ends for us as well," Kaus said.
Kylie LaFrance added seven points, Claire Bohlen scored five points, and both of Emma Woratschka and Jordan Green finished with two points.
Next up, WEM plays at 7:45 p.m. Thursday in the Section 2AA South Subsection semifinals against second-seeded New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva, which beat seventh-seeded Medford 67-50 on Tuesday.
So far this season, the Buccaneers and Panthers have split a pair of matchups against each other. WEM won 58-48 on Jan. 27 in Waterville, while NRHEG won 83-40 on Feb. 18 in New Richland.
"Just proud of everyone on our team and excited to get the opportunity to keep playing," Kaus said.
In other Section 2AA South action, top-seeded Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial breezed past eighth-seeded Blue Earth Area 74-22, while fifth-seeded Waseca topped fourth-seeded St. Clair 60-39. LCWM and Waseca face off at 6 p.m. Thursday at Mankato East in the other semifinal.