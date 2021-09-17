The Faribault girls tennis team dropped a close 4-3 match Thursday afternoon at Albert Lea, with Lindsay Rauenhorst, Leah Nowaczewski and the team of Hailey Reuvers and Grace Brazil collecting the three points for the Falcons.
Rauenhorst won 4-6, 6-2, 6-3 at No. 2 singles.
"Lindsay did well to utilize her momentum from winning the second set to control much of the third set," Faribault coach Jeff Anderson said. Both players continued to play well with Lindsay being a bit more of the aggressor in many of the points."
At No. 4 singles, Nowaczewski claimed a 6-1, 7-6 (7-4) victory for her first varsity tennis win.
"Leah did well to hold on to tie up the second set forcing a tie breaker to decide the set," Anderson said. "Leah took a quick 4-2 lead in the tie breaker but Albert Lea tied it up at 4-4. After a couple of great points including some nice service returns Leah was up 6-4. On the final point Leah did well to place the ball effectively moving her opponent on the court and put the final shot just out of her reach."
At No. 1 doubles, the team of Reuvers and Brazil worked their way to a 3-6, 6-2, 10-6 victory.
"Hailey and Grace recognized these issues from the first set and adjusted their play accordingly in the second set," Anderson said. "They were more patient in their points and were more aggressive at the net. They were placing the ball well and covered the court better also. After a tough first set they were very much in control of the second set."
Elsewhere, Stacie Petricka lost a 6-4, 6-1 match at No. 1 singles, Nell Gibbs faltered 6-1, 6-1 at No. 3 singles, Olivia Bolster and Amairani Rosas lost 6-0, 6-1 at No. 2 doubles, and the duo of Allison Norton and Whitney Huberty faltered 6-2, 6-1 at No. 3 doubles.
Faribault next plays in a triangular Saturday morning at Northfield that also includes Rochester Century.