Whether you're interested in basketball rivalries or championships, the Faribault area has something to offer you in the next few days.
In Gopher Conference basketball, Bethlehem Academy and Medford are slated to rekindle their rivalry in boys and girls basketball, while new conference foes Waterville-Elysian-Morristown and Kenyon-Wanamingo are scheduled to start a conference rivalry in boys and girls basketball.
The Faribault boys hockey team also travels to Winona on Thursday night in search of its second straight win against a Section 1A opponent, while the Faribault wrestling team adds another high-level invitational to its docket Saturday at Eastview.
We're focusing on a pair of events happening closer to home, though, with the Faribault vs. Northfield boys and girls basketball matchups on Thursday and Friday, plus a look at the Big 9 Conference dance championships Saturday at Faribault High School.
Big 9 Conference dance championships
To put it simply, the Faribault Emeralds have ruled the Big 9 Conference without a hint of mercy.
Of the 24 conference titles awarded, 21 reside in the trophy cases lining the hallways at Faribault High School. The three exceptions belong to Austin, with the last coming in 2012. Whether or not a 22nd championship is added to the Emeralds' long list of accolades is decided Saturday afternoon at Faribault High School.
While surprises are always possible, it's shaping up to be a tight race between Faribault, Austin and last year's second-place finisher Rochester Century.
When Faribault and Austin last shared a competition floor Jan. 8 in the Class AA division of the Edina Invite, they traded haymakers. In the high kick division, Austin narrowly beat out Faribault for first place with a ranking score advantage of 6.5-7.
One of five judges deemed Faribault's high kick routine as the best in the 12-team field, while another decided Austin's was the top performance. With both first-place rulings thrown out as high scores, the Emeralds were edged out after Austin collected two second-place votes and a tie for second place, while Faribault's score was based off a second-place vote and two ties for second place.
With the rest of the Edina Invite field consisting of non-Big 9 teams, a similar breakdown is unlikely to repeat itself Saturday. You can expect the high kick scores for both teams to rate very similarly to one another, though.
Where Faribault separated itself in Edina was in the jazz competition, where it finished sixth out of 13 teams compared to 11th for Austin. The Big 9 title requires strong performances in both disciplines. Last year, the Emeralds won the Big 9 title while only winning the high kick competition, but still finishing third in jazz.
Faribault last faced off against Rochester Century at the Rochester Century Invitational on Dec. 18, when the Emeralds swept the jazz and high kick titles. The jazz competition was close, with Faribault beating out Rochester Century in ranking points 4-5, but the Emeralds dominated the high kick with first-place votes from all five judges.
That was a month ago, however, so routines have certainly evolved since then.
Faribault vs. Northfield basketball
It's possible for Rice County basketball fans to take in both the boys and girls games between Faribault and Northfield.
The girls are scheduled to battle Thursday night in Faribault, while the boys tilt is slated for Friday night in Northfield.
Friday night's matchup features a pair of boys teams that are separated by a few key minutes of gameplay. While Northfield has been able to register come-from-behind victories against Red Wing, Austin and Rochester Century, Faribault lost a pair of games to Red Wing and Rochester John Marshall by a combined five points.
That's why the records of 6-5 for Northfield and 1-8 for Faribault don't tell the entire story of this matchup.
Northfield can alternate between playing a zone defense in the halfcourt and a full-court pressing scheme designed to induce chaos. That shouldn't be all that new for the Falcons, who just faced an Austin team that's identity is centered around its press defense. Faribault handled it well in the first half, after which it trailed only 32-27, but Austin took advantage to run away in the second half for a 20-point victory.
Thursday night's matchup features a pair of teams plotting a course through rebuilding seasons. Northfield features two seniors that receives regular rotation minutes, while Faribault lists no seniors on the roster.
In the first matchup between these teams, Northfield (1-12) claimed a 77-43 victory by forcing mistakes out of a Faribault (0-12) team playing its second game under first-year coach Danyelle Fisher. While the Falcons have suffered a spate of injuries in recent weeks, they're starting to tick back toward full strength and are collectively gaining a greater understanding of how to best utilize its strengths.