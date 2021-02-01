The Owatonna boys basketball team improved to 5-1 overall on the season after defeating the Faribault Falcons (0-6) 69-43 Monday night. Junior guard Brayden Williams led the way offensively, scoring 20 points and adding eight rebounds and assists apiece. Senior forward Lincoln Maher and junior guard Ty Creger also scored in double digits with 12 and 11 points, respectively.
But while the team’s offensive output was solid, it was ultimately the Huskies’ defense that helped propel them over the Falcons.
“I thought our guys did really great for 36 minutes,” Owatonna coach Joshua Williams said. “We set the tone early, but I told the guys, we were pretty good for 36 minutes defensively.”
The Huskies forced the Falcons to turn the ball over 22 times — 11 of which came via steals — and held Faribault to 35.1% (13 of 37) shooting from the field.
Owatonna sophomore guard Blake Burmeister was tasked with slowing down Faribault’s dynamic senior guard John Palmer and did so admirably, holding Palmer to 15 points on 3 of 11 shooting from the field.
“Burmeister’s individual effort defensively was outstanding. As a team we were solid, but he did a [fantastic] job,” Williams said. “We’ve always tried to pride ourselves on an aggressive man-to-man type style [defense]. That’s how we typically try to play. We didn’t trap as much tonight, because we didn’t want [Palmers] to get going. We didn’t gamble as much tonight. We just wanted to, over the course of 36 minutes, do what we could to wear him down.
Burmeister wasn’t the only Husky defender to give the Falcons trouble. Big men Maher and Mason Kunkel filled the void left on the block with preseason Big 9 Conference Player of the Year Evan Dushek out, accumulating four blocks and 12 rebounds combined.
“I was super proud,” Willaims said. “Lincoln Maher and Mason Kunkel were awesome. We challenged them to really step up inside, not necessarily just offensively but defensively with [Faribault junior center Devin Lockerby] just because, honestly, our focus was on taking away Fairbault’s three-point shot. So they knew when the ball went inside that we were just going to play them one-on-one. We weren’t going to give them help. They just had to step up and try to make the shots as tough as they can and they did that. They were awesome tonight.”
Owatonna remains in second place in the Big 9 Conference with the win, sitting behind only undefeated Mankato East. However, their 3-0 record in section games is best among the eight teams in Section 1AAAA.
The Huskies are next in action on Friday night ,when they take on the Red Wing Wingers (0-5). Tip is set for 7:30 p.m. in Owatonna.