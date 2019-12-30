Falcons defeat Becker/Big Lake ahead of matchup with Luverne
Faribault’s boys hockey team stayed sharp in its second contest of the Herb Brooks Holiday Classic in Blaine on Friday afternoon, as the Falcons topped the Becker/Big Lake Eagles by a score of 4-2.
The Falcons had trounced Cambridge-Isanti 6-0 on Thursday afternoon to open the tournament and were scheduled to play the Luverne Cardinals on Saturday afternoon, but due to treacherous travel conditions the game was postponed to Tuesday morning at 11:00 a.m.
Faribault goalie Jake Dolter finished with 25 saves on Friday. On offense Zach Siegert scored a goal and had two assists.
The Eagles (1-9) outshot the Falcons 27-21, but Faribault used a three-goal second period to pull away for the win.
Becker/Big Lake had taken the early lead just eight minutes into the game, but Faribault’s Leighton Weasler tied things up just four minutes later, and the Eagles struggled with penalties for much of the rest of the period.
The Falcons (8-2) built their lead throughout the second period thanks to Zach Slinger, Jordan Nawrocki and Siegert. Slinger scored four and a half minutes into the period on an assist from Siegert, and Nawrocki scored a minute and a half later on an even strength goal, assisted by Keaton Ginter. Siegert then added an unassisted goal at the 14:32 mark.
The Eagles cut the deficit to 4-2 on a power play goal with a minute remaining in the second period, but they wouldn’t find the net again. The Falcons also didn’t score in the third period, but they were content with their four goals and the victory.
Faribault girls hockey cruises past Austin
The Faribault girls hockey team had just one game over winter break, and the Falcons made the most of the opportunity by winning 5-1 in Austin on Friday night.
The Falcons (13-2 overall, 9-2 Big 9) opened the scoring at the 2:40 mark in the first period on an even strength goal by Haley Lang, assisted by Abigail Goodwin.
The Packers (6-8 overall, 4-7 Big 9) were able to keep the Falcons out of the net for quite a while after that, but Ashley Rost finally put Faribault up 2-0 late in the first with an assist from Olivia Williamson and Grace McCoshen.
Williamson scored her own goal three and a half minutes into the second period with some help from McCoshen, and then it was Goodwin’s turn to slap the puck into the net at the 8:38 mark of the second period, with assists from Alli Velander and Rylie Starkson.
Lang added an unassisted goal at the 13:18 mark of the second period to put the Falcons up 5-0.
The Packers scored their lone goal early in the third period but were unable to climb out of the 5-0 hole.
The two teams are set to meet again on Saturday in Faribault.