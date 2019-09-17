The Faribault girls soccer team is handling attrition the best it can.
Down several players and competing on a sweltering September night at Bahl Field, the rested Rochester Century Panthers (3-5-1, 3-1 Big 9) downed the Falcons (1-8, 0-6 Big 9) 7-0.
Faribault was playing its second match in as many nights and is at the beginning of a stretch of seven in 12 days.
"We’re definitely down numbers. It’s exciting for my young players that are getting minutes. They’re definitely proving their spots and stepping up to the challenge," said Faribault coach Maddie Justin. "But it’s difficult to build chemistry."
Faribault struggled to keep up with Century on its offensive runs, allowing the Panthers to build an early lead.
Some good luck also helped as the Panthers scored one goal that caromed off one of their players' knees and into the net.
"We gave up a few goals where (goalie Olivia Williamson) didn't stand a chance 1-on-1," Justin said. "She came up with some great saves, for sure."
Faribault's back on the road 7 p.m. Thursday at Austin (3-4-1, 2-3 Big 9). The Packers are coming off a 2-0 win Tuesday vs. Rochester John Marshall.
It's the Falcons' second straight road game playing on artificial turf, which Justin said could be alright for her team where passing's one of its strengths.
Faribault is also hopeful to bolster its defense with the possible return of defender Bergen Williamson who has been out this week due to illness.