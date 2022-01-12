The Faribault boys basketball team lacked a defensive answer to hot-shooting Owatonna during Tuesday night's 101-46 loss in Owatonna.
The Class 4A No. 7 Huskies (7-2, 6-0 Big 9 Conference) led 57-27 at halftime and finished the game shooting 66.1% from the field and drained 16 of 26 3-pointers.
The Falcons (1-7, 1-5) enjoyed their own offensive success, just not to the same degree.
Faribault finished with a 52.9% conversion rate on field goals and sunk 5 of 11 3-point attempts.
Mohamed Madey led the Falcons with 10 points off the bench by making all four of his field goals, two of which were behind the arc. Carson Kreager added nine points, Beau Schrot and Jordan Klecker each added six points and Hunter Nelson finished with four points.
Ten different players scored for the Falcons.
Faribault next plays Friday night at Rochester Century.