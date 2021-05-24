The Cougars (11-5) grabbed a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first they never surrendered Saturday afternoon in Mankato, where they also scored once in the third, and twice in both of the fifth and sixth innings.
Faribault (4-12) notched four hits — all singles — with Tim Nierby notching a pair, and both of Teddy Calmer and Jordan Nawrocki notching one apiece. Calmer also drew a walk. The best threat to score for the Falcons came in the top of the fourth when Calmer walked and Nawrocki singled with two outs, but a flyout to right field ended the threat.
Faribault next hosts Rochester Mayo (7-11) on Tuesday afternoon, before traveling to play at Rochester Century (7-10) on Wednesday to finish the regular season.