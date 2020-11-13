In just its second match in nearly a month, Faribault suffered a devastating loss.
The Falcons won the first two sets, but couldn’t slow down Winona in the next three. The Winhawks rallied and held off the Falcons to win in five sets Thursday evening.
The defeat coincided with a senior tribute to the five Falcon seniors. With the season cut short due to the transition to distance learning next week and the unpredictable nature of the schedule this season, the Falcons honored the seniors with a video before the match.
Initially, it seemed as though the Falcons fed off the energy by winning the first set 25-20, then the second set 25-14.
Things didn’t go Faribault's way in the next three sets, as Winona capitalized on every opportunity.
Faribault head coach JoAnna Lane said the long break without competition was very apparent.
“It was a hard night with the reality of COVID-19 and maybe being the last home (match),” Lane said. “There were big emotions coming out on the court. Instead of using those to get better we kind of fell flat.”
Lane said the Falcons were not conditioned, in a game setting, to go five sets because of the long layoff. The team may have thought they had the win wrapped up. Whatever it was, it cost them dearly.
“The two-week break killed us. It took a lot of the mojo, the energy (away),” Lane said. “Hard to get the energy back. We won the first two pretty easily and we became complacent on the court.”
Complacency is hard thing to get over or turn off like a switch. While that may be the reason for allowing the Winhawks to come back and win 25-21 and 25-20 in the third and fourth sets, respectively, Faribault's active block was unable to fully deter Winona's offense.
Many of the outside hitters for the Winhawks had balls hit right into the Falcon block, but by game’s end there was little to show for the front-row presence. The Falcons had only five blocks — two by senior Payton Evenstad and sophomore Addi Dietsch, and one by senior Bennett Wolff — even though the front had a hand on many Winhawk hits.
“Their hips weren't in the right spot,” Lane said. “They were pressing forward and so they were leaving a gap in front of the net. It looks like they were in the right spot but they weren't closing the block.”
It resulted in many blocking errors for the Falcons. Many times through the five sets, when the ball was tipped or blocked completely it went straight down to the floor on the Falcons side of the net. Lane added that blocking is difficult to replicate or work on in virtual practices. As a result, the Falcons made it harder on themselves to stop the surging Winhawks.
Evenstad led the Falcons with 24 kills and 19 digs along with 13 assists. Wolff helped Evenstad guide the offense with a team-high 22 assists and seven kills. Payton Ross tallied 16 digs, while Hanna Cunniff added 15 digs. Olivia Bauer added 10 kills and five digs, while Dietsch finished with six digs and three kills.
Faribault travels to play at Northfield on Friday, then stays on the road against Red Wing on Saturday.