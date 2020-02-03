The Shattuck-St. Mary’s boys basketball team had no trouble with the MSAD Trojans on Monday night, with the Sabres cruising to a 63-25 win on their senior night.
Monday’s game was the second meeting between the two teams; SSM won the first game on Dec. 12 by an even larger margin when it handed MSAD a 79-25 defeat.
MSAD coach Lance Gonzalez felt that the Trojans played well in the first few minutes but ultimately didn’t respond very well when the Sabres started applying more defensive pressure.
“We lost our momentum then,” Gonzalez said. “Even though we saw many good plays on both sides, we didn’t do enough to stay in the game with them. They were too fast for us, and our inability to rebound really killed us, as we only had nine rebounds in the whole game.”
Benny Dow again led the Trojans with 16 points, while Jose Soriano-Martinez finished with four steals and Karsen Schroeder took three charges in the game.
The Trojans (0-12) will have a few opportunities to pick up their first win of the season later this week after they depart for the Great Plains Schools for the Deaf basketball tournament in Sulphur, Oklahoma on Wednesday.