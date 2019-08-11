JORDAN — Heartbreak, then elation.
After losing in round one of the Region 6C amateur baseball playoffs on a walk-off hit, the Morristown Morries battled back to win five straight games over eight days to earn the region's third and final spot to the Class C state tournament.
The run to the team's first state appearance in over 30 years culminated Saturday with a 2-1 win over the Belle Plaine Tigers and a 7-6 win over the Eagle Lake Expos.
Morristown took advantage of three Tiger errors in the first three innings to scratch a 2-0 lead against left-hander Nathan Herman who entered 6-0 with just over a 2 earned run average.
Meanwhile, Tate Harmon was pitching a gem for Morristown. He worked out of runners on second and third base in the fourth and finished 6⅔ innings for the win.
Belle Plaine got on the board in the fifth on a Tyler O'Brien one-out double.
Hits were squared at three after five.
Morristown coaxed a double play in the sixth while it squandered its own chance with runners on in the top of the seventh.
Belle Plaine threatened against reliever Matt Saemrow in the seventh but was held down again.
In the bottom of the eighth, Belle Plaine put runners on first and second with one out. Matt Schultz struck out on a controversial check swing, which resulted in the ejection of a Belle Plaine bench player for arguing.
Saemrow got the next batter on a curveball and avoided the jam.
Landon Harmon led off the top of the ninth with a double, which prompted Herman's departure in favor of Derek Dahlke who navigated out of the inning.
On a rainy day at the Mini Met in Jordan, play was halted for over two hours before the bottom of the ninth.
Saemrow waited out the delay and pitched an adventurous 1-2-3 inning for the save.
He hit the first bitter on a 2-2 count, but it was ruled the batter did not attempt to get out of the way and was brought back to the box. He struck out on the next pitch.
With two outs, a lazy pop fly in first base side foul territory was dropped.
The inning ended without damage and Morristown's season continued on.
Morries get the Expos
The Morries sat back and watched as fellow 13/60 League team Eagle Lake downed the Blue Earth Pirates 9-3 in the following elimination game from Jordan.
Morristown split with Eagle Lake in the regular season, losing 11-1 and winning 11-0 in a June 8 doubleheader in Morristown.
Saturday night's third-place game turned out much closer.
Saemrow started for Morristown and Colin Johnson for Eagle Lake.
The first two innings flew by without a scoring threat.
The Morries dodged the first bullet in the the top of the third with no runs coming in from runners on first and third with one out and second and third with two outs.
Morristown had a chance in the third but could not advance runners on first and second base with a bunt and later squandered a chance with runners on second and third.
The Expos failed to cash in with bases loaded in the fourth. The Morries made that pay.
Eagle Lake unraveled in the field, including with two errors at shortstop, to allow Morristown to plate three unearned runs.
The Expos responded by manufacturing two runs in the fifth and again plated two in the sixth to take their only lead.
The lead didn't last long.
Landon Harmon lined a one-out double to the fence. Another run came in on a ball to the backstop and Ben Lamont brought in a run when he was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded.
Blake Altermatt relieved Johnson on the mound. A passed ball scored the fourth and final Morries run of the inning.
Altermatt was otherwise effective in limiting Morristown in 2⅔ innings.
The Morries' infield, particularly Ben Lamont at shortstop, was sharp throughout the weekend and turned another double play in the seventh.
Moving to the eighth, Eagle Lake regained some momentum when Altermatt snuck a two-run home run down the left field line over the 310-foot fence. Tyler Smithwick followed with a double but was left stranded.
Morristown went down quietly in the eighth, but so did Eagle Lake in the ninth.
Saemrow struck out the side all on curveballs, making Expos hitters look silly.
State baby!!! pic.twitter.com/rI1PuPpV22— Morristown Morries (@MorriesBaseball) August 11, 2019
Celebration ensued as Morristown will head to the 48-team state tournament, which begins next weekend at host sites Delano, Lake and Dassel.
The full bracket will be released Sunday night or Monday after all 16 regions around the state have completed play.
Top seeds out of each region earn a bye into the round of 32.
The Region 6 championship in Jordan between the Jordan Brewers and Waterville Indians scheduled for Saturday night was postponed to 2 p.m. Sunday at the same location.