With a consistent excellence across both performances, the Faribault Emeralds once again filled up their dance card for the Class AA state championships.
At Saturday’s Section 1AA championships in Winona, the Emeralds finished first in the jazz competition and second in the high kick competition to qualify both routines for the state meet. The jazz competition is scheduled for Friday at Target Center, while the high kick is slated for Saturday at Target Center.
In the jazz routine, Faribault came out on top of a tight group of four teams fighting for the three state-qualifying positions. The Emeralds topped that group with 5.5 ranking points and a scoring total of 505, just ahead of New Prague (7 and 504), Two Rivers (8.5 and 498) and Simley (11.5 and 489).
Faribault received four first-place votes, a tie for second and a pair of fourth-place votes. The highest ranking and the two lowest rankings were thrown out when calculating the ranking score.
In the high kick competition, the Emeralds placed second behind Austin and ahead of New Prague, Two Rivers and Simley.
Austin received six first-place votes and a tie for first place to win with four ranking points and a scoring total of 568. Faribault was the next team with a ranking total of 9 and 540 scoring points, again narrowly nipping New Prague (10 and 538). Two Rivers (16 and 504) and Simley (19.5 and 496) rounded out the top-five high kick teams.
The Emeralds received four second-place votes and three third-place votes for their high kick performance.
Now, Faribault returns to the familiar site of Target Center for the Class AA state championships, which were held at Edina High School last year due to COVID-19.
On Friday, the jazz qualifiers for Class AA and Class AAA are scheduled to start at 2 p.m., with Faribault scheduled to perform at approximately 2:56 p.m. as the eighth Class AA team. The jazz finals for Class AA and Class AAA are scheduled to begin at 7:15 p.m.
On Saturday, the high kick qualifiers for Class AA and Class AAA are scheduled to start at 2 p.m., with Faribault scheduled to perform at approximately 2:08 p.m. as the second Class AA team. The high kick finals for Class AA and Class AAA are scheduled to begin at 7:15 p.m.
Masks are required for all spectators, while tickets must be purchased online at mshsl.org/tickets. The adult rate for both days if $17.50, while the student price is $11.50 for a daily ticket.