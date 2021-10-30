All season, the Faribault football team has fallen tantalizingly close of that signature win.
A nine-point loss at Stewartville in which the Falcons led at halftime. A one-point loss at Kasson-Mantorville in which Faribault's last-minute drive to win the game fell just short. A seven-point loss at Mankato East in which the Falcons scored twice in the fourth quarter but could not find a third touchdown.
Saturday afternoon in Willmar, Faribault got that signature win. As an added bonus, it came at the perfect time in a 35-28 come-from-behind victory against second-seeded Willmar in the Section 2-4A semifinals and advance to Friday's section final at top-seeded Hutchinson.
“Our three losses on the road, we were right there," Faribault coach Ned Louis said. "This was the same type of game where it could go either way, and this time it went our way. That’s all because of our kids’ effort tonight.”
Faribault trailed 14-7 at halftime. After the Falcons put together back-to-back scoring drives to open the second half and take a 19-14 lead, they surrendered a 92-yard kickoff return for Willmar's second touchdown of the afternoon that exceeded 90 yards. In the fourth quarter, the seventh-ranked Cardinals led 28-19.
The writing was on the wall, essentially, for another missed opportunity. Instead, the Falcons rallied to scored twice in the final eight minutes and not allow another point to advance to the program's first section final since 2014 — when Faribault won the Section 1-5A championship.
“It was just a gutsy performance by our guys," Louis said. "We didn’t quit when we got down two scores in the fourth quarter and put together a scoring drive. Then our defense came up with a huge stop, and then our offense goes 90-some yards to take the lead, and then our defense stepped up with the goal-line stand. It was just a great win for our football program.”
Faribault pulled off the comeback by sticking with its identity as a run-first team, even after the Willmar defensive front pounded senior running back Matthias Lenway throughout the first half. Eventually, though, those 3-yard runs turned into 6-yard runs, which led to longer drives and enlarging avenues created by the offensive line.
By the end of the game, Lenway had carried the ball 34 times for 177 yards and a touchdown. Senior quarterback Hunter Nelson added 15 carries for 41 yards and a touchdown, but it was neither of them that tallied the go-ahead score in the fourth quarter.
Instead, after Lenway needed to sub off for a play after he was slow getting up after a tackle, senior Elijah Hammonds trotted onto the field to take the handoff and surge into the end zone from three yards out to push the Falcons in front with 2 minutes, 46 seconds remaining.
“We tweaked a few things, but Willmar’s defense is as good as we’ve seen," Louis said. "We just executed better in the second half. Matthias, if you tackled him all those times it can wear on a defense. Hunter Nelson stepped up tonight with some great throws and great leadership. It was just a great playoff win. It was pretty special tonight.”
Add it all up, and the revitalized run game resulted in 226 rushing yards on 55 carries, which outnumbered the 48 total plays run by Willmar. The Falcons also finished with more than 30 minutes of offensive possession out of a possible 48 minutes, and ran a total of 76 offensive plays.
That's also partially due to the quick-strike attack from Willmar, which scored its first touchdown on a 91-yard screen pass from quarterback Alex Schramm to running back Michael Carter. Carter then added the 92-yard kick return for a touchdown and caught a 33-yard touchdown pass from Schramm.
After the go-ahead touchdown by Hammonds, that Cardinal offense had more than enough time to author its own comeback. It appeared like that's what might happen after Willmar quickly moved the ball inside Faribault's 10-yard line 1:53 left.
The Falcons held strong, however, capped off by an incompletion on fourth-and-goal with 1:14 remaining, followed by a series of kneel downs to finalize the victory.
"We just didn’t let anything phase us tonight," Louis said. "A lot of credit goes to our kids for that. All year, they just stayed with it and good things happen when you do things like that. They’re pretty excited tonight, as well they should be.
“They didn’t lose their composure at all. It was a gutsy performance and our kids deserve all the credit in the world for that comeback win.”