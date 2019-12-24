The Faribault wrestling team just keeps getting better and better. The Falcons competed at the Monticello Invitational on Saturday and just about won the day, but second place out of 17 teams is nothing to be disappointed about.
Faribault finished with a total team score of 193.0, just a bit shy of Saint Cloud Tech’s winning score of 200.5. Eden Valley-Watkins finished a distant third with 138 points.
Three Falcons finished first in their weight classes, including JT Hausen at 106, Gael Ramirez at 126 and DJ Saunders at 132.
Hausen won the 106 championship with a 5-0 decision over Zimmerman’s Ryley Chapman and is now 13-2 this season. At 126 Ramirez handed Zimmerman’s Joe Montplaisir his first loss of the season by winning the championship match in a 7-4 decision. Montplaisir is now 7-1 this season, while Ramirez improved to 13-3.
Saunders was especially impressive at 132, winning the championship in an 8-0 major decision over Edina’s Seth Nebel. Nebel fell to 17-3 this season, while Saunders improved to 16-3.
Josh Oathoudt made the championship match at 170 but lost a narrow 6-5 decision to Staples Motley’s Owen Bjerga and had to settle for second. Bjerga is now 13-1 this season and Oathoudt is 15-2.
Faribault wrestlers Isaac Yetzer (120), Riley Stoltz (138), Bryce Nolen (160) and Dylan Lippert (195) also had strong days, as each finished third in his respective weight class.
Other Falcons who placed included Tyler Boyd (fifth at 113), Elliot Viland (sixth at 113), Alex Hoy (fourth at 145), Cael Casteel (sixth at 152) and Marcos Ramirez (sixth at 182).