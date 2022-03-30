Assistant coaches: Robb Morris, 1st year (he has been a volunteer coach previously).
ROSTER
Expected returning players:
Carson Reuvers, 12, Captain
Carter Sietsema, 12, Captain
Thomas Drenth, 11
Long Duong, 10
Harrison Gibbs, 10, Captain
Buay Lual, 10
Carsen Kramer, 9
Brandon Petricka, 8
New Players:
James Olson, 9
Miles Leopold, 8
Alexander Hernandez Perez, 8
Colin Haefs, 8
Adam Diaz-Coons, 8
Ben Diaz-Coons, 8
Izaak Pinon, 7
Mitchell Gibbs, 7
KEY PLAYERS
Given our size there will be the need for new players along with returning players to see varsity play. Our line up is completely open and will need to be determined as quickly as we can. Getting out on the courts the first week is not looking promising due to the expected cold weather.
Our first match versus Farmington on Friday, April 1 is also not looking good due to the cold weather. Last season Thomas, Harrison, Carsen and Brandon primarily played singles and may very likely cover our four singles positions for this season. Carson/Carter played 1 doubles last season and Long/Buay bounced between 2 and 3 doubles last season; these players along with some of our newcomers will be in the mix to cover our doubles needs this season.
2021 RECAP
Our team overall record last season was 3-13 and our conference record was 2-9. We defeated Albert Lea and Winona in conference and were 11th overall in conference. We defeated Farmington in non-conference play; this was an important win for section play giving us the 8th seed in sections.
2022 OUTLOOK
As always, the focus is for everyone to improve and end the season a better player than they started. Every player is expected to give a full effort in both practices and matches; I am hopeful that the players and team will be rewarded with great matches and wins given this level of commitment to preparation.
COMPETITION
The favorites of the conference remain Mayo and Century followed closely by Owatonna, Northfield and Mankato West. I am looking for Faribault to be competitive and in the mix with the remaining teams in our conference this season.
ODDS AND ENDS
A nice increase in roster size given last year we only had nine players and sometimes only eight due to conflicts. Nice group of new younger players to help build for this season and the future.