Entering the postseason on an offensive tear, the Faribault Lakers were unable to produce much thump during Sunday's 7-2 loss against the Prior Lake Mudcats in the first round of the Region 3C playoffs at Bell Field in Faribault.
The Lakers, seeded third, managed only seven hits against Ben Morrison, the starting pitcher for the sixth-seeded Mudcats. Morrison fired a complete game, and while he struck out only three batters, he also surrendered only one earned run and induced a parade of weak contact.
Nate Rost and Nick Rost combined for five of Faribault's seven hits, with Nate doubling and lacing an RBI single in the bottom of the third to drive in Joey Grote from third base. Grote had reached third after Prior Lake fielded his slow groundball and threw the ball up the right-field line, which allowed Grote to move up two extra bases and for Blake Langerud to score from first base.
That was it in terms of offense, however. Prior Lake, meanwhile, snagged a 1-0 lead in the top of the first, scored three more times in the top of the third, and once in each of the fourth, fifth and sixth innings. Corbin Cross tripled, doubled and singled twice to drive in three of those runs.
On the mound, Egan Bonde started for the Lakers and lasted four innings. He surrendered eight hits and five runs, although only one of those counted as an earned run. Faribault errors extended rallies in the third and fourth innings.
Tyler Francis then came out of the bullpen to fire three frames while allowing two runs (one earned), before Hunter Nelson notched a pair of scoreless innings of relief to finish the game.
The loss places the Lakers in a precarious situation when it comes to their hopes of advancing to the state tournament. Faribault travels Tuesday to play at the seventh-seeded Lonsdale Aces in an elimination game. Lonsdale lost 11-2 against second-seeded Union Hill on Sunday, and recently lost 11-4 at Faribault on Aug. 1.
The Lakers need to win that game, and then beat the loser of Tuesday's winner's bracket game between top-seeded St. Patrick and fifth-seeded New Prague on Thursday night in order to secure one of Region 3C's four spots in the state tournament.