The Faribault girls swimming and diving team was able to claim victories in six of the 12 events contested Tuesday night, but Albert Lea was able to collect enough second- and third-place finishes to supplement its six wins to come away with a 94-82 victory.
Abby Larson sped to wins in the 100-yard freestyle and 200 freestyle, Verity Wray-Raabolle won the 100 backstroke, Grace Rechtizigel touched the wall first in the 500 freestyle and Bennett Wray-Raabolle powered to first in the 100 butterfly.
The Falcons also won the 200 medley relay with Bennet Wray-Raabolle, Verity Wray-Raabolle, Kayla Kenow and Ava Nelson, as well as the 400 freestyle relay with Larson, Nelson, Bennett Wray-Raabolle and Verity Wray-Raabolle.
Faribualt will be back in the pool Thursday evening for another virtual meet, this time against Red Wing.