The Faribault boys and girls soccer teams were both in action Thursday night against Rochester Century, and both struggled to produce much offensive consistency.
Playing at Bruce Smith Field in Faribault, the Falcon girls team lost 14-0 against the Panthers, while the boys were defeated 4-0 in Rochester.
Both teams have now started the season 0-2, and both will also have a week off before taking the field again Thursday, Sept. 10. The girls team will host Red Wing at Bruce Smith Field, while the boys will travel to Red Wing.