For the second straight week, Kenyon-Wanamingo spotted its opponent a two-score lead in the first half. For the second straight week, K-W didn't stop playing.
The Knights (2-2) made it a ball game for most of Friday's 48 minutes, but the host Randolph Rockets (4-0) pulled away late for a 32-21 win.
"Similar to the (Lewiston-Altura) game, we gave up two quick scores, dug ourselves a hole, but our guys scrapped and stuck with it," said K-W coach Jake Wieme. "We made it a game throughout. We had some opportunities, we had some takeaways, we just didn’t capitalize on those takeaways, unfortunately, like you’d like to."
On homecoming night for Randolph, the Rockets scored on their first play from scrimmage on a 58-yard touchdown pass on a screen from Nick Drinken to Isaac Stoesz.
AJ Weidner picked off a K-W pass. On Randolph's next drive, Drinken connected with Weidner to make it 14-0 right off the bat.
The Rockets had the advantage in the skill positions, but the Knights had the strength in the trenches.
K-W was able to bully its way down field in a lengthy drive of close to 10 minutes spanning the end of the first quarter and into the second.
Quarterback Luke Berg was intercepted in the end zone with K-W inside the 10.
K-W's defense got the ball back and this time Bray Olson ran 45 yards for a touchdown on a screen pass to cut the deficit to 14-7.
Both teams turned it over late in the half, though neither turned them into points.
Randolph received the second half kick and turned it over on its opening drive.
K-W turned it over on downs and Randolph marched down for a 10-yard Mack Swanson touchdown rush with 5:42 in the third to make it 20-7.
K-W responded with a touchdown to pull within 20-14 at the end of the third quarter.
Drinken found Weidner for a touchdown on the first play of the fourth quarter to pad the lead to 26-14.
The Knights responded by returning the ensuing kick-off for a touchdown.
K-W forced a punt and had prime field position at midfield with 9:50 to go. A couple bad snaps and an incomplete pass contributed to a stalled drive at the Randolph 27.
The Rockets tacked on their final touchdown with 4:16 left in the game on a Drinken to Dane Ehleringer pass.
This was the third pass-oriented team K-W has faced at the midway point of the season. Randolph is the most proficient of the trio.
"We’d do two good plays, three good plays, then they get you on the fourth," Wieme said. "They had a lot of good weapons and they did a good job utilizing all of them. They have a very good quarterback, throws a very nice ball. They did a nice job of spreading things out. In high school, you don’t see a passing attack like that often and we’ve seen our fair share already through four weeks."
Wieme also pointed out Drinken ran more than what the Knights were used to seeing on film.
Speaking of run, K-W ran well with lead back Tyler Craig but would like to get Olson and Josh Schmidt more involved in the offense.
K-W hosts Bethlehem Academy (1-3) 7 p.m. Friday for homecoming. It's the Knights' only remaining game against a team currently below .500.
"We’ve got a nice little rivalry with BA. Hopefully it continues and we’re on the right side when it’s done," Wieme said. "You never know when it’s homecoming. It’s a great thing for the kids, and they enjoy it, but sometimes they get a little lost throughout the week with all the other stuff and excitement going on. So our hope is we can stay focused and prepare and get ready for the game, because looking ahead at the next several games we have it’s definitely a tough schedule for us."
Randolph 32, Kenyon-Wanamingo 21
K — 0 7 7 7
R — 14 0 6 12