The Waterville-Elysian-Morristown girls basketball team used a strong second half to pull away from New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva (NRHEG) on Tuesday evening. The Buccaneers led by five at halftime but outscored the Panthers by 15 points in the second half en route to a 67-47 win and a 4-0 start to the season.
The Buccaneers led 25-14 late in the first half but NRHEG closed the gap to 26-24 with 0.6 seconds left before halftime before WEM’s Allison Rients caught an inbound pass near half court and made a buzzer-beating shot to give the Buccaneers a 29-24 lead at the break.
“Allison caught it at half court and drained it to give us a big boost going into the second half,” WEM coach Ty Kaus said.
Reints finished the game with nine points and four rebounds, and Toryn Richards was again strong for the Buccaneers with 23 points and seven rebounds on a 10 of 19 shooting performance. Kylie Pittmann finished with a career-high 15 points along with nine rebounds and five assists.
“Kylie was huge in the second half with 13 points," Kaus said. "She’d been struggling with her shot the first couple of games, but I knew it was only a matter of time before they started falling for her."
Brielle Bartelt scored 13 for the Bucs and also had four steals and Lindsay Condon contributed seven rebounds in her first career start.
“In the second half we did a much better job defensively of not fouling and just making them take tough shots,” continued Kaus. “They were 11-14 from the free throw line in the first half so we knew we needed to get back to just playing solid defense and stop reaching on their drives. On the offensive end we attacked their zone much better and got some great looks that started to fall. We got into a good rhythm and that helped us stretch our lead.”
WEM (4-0 overall, 2-0 Gopher Conference) will next play at Hayfield on Thursday evening.