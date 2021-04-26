The Falcons (2-6, 2-5 Big 9 Conference) jumped out to an early 3-0 lead Saturday in Winona, but were unable to hold off the advantageous Winhawks (4-4, 4-4).
Faribault scored twice in the top of the first and once in the top of the second. Winona tallied a run in the bottom of the second, four in the bottom of the third, one run in the bottom of the fourth and fifth, and five runs in the bottom of the sixth.
The Falcons racked up nine hits, while the Winhawks collected only four hits but were helped out by five errors and five walks.
Teddy Calmer whacked a home run and a double to drive in all three runs for Faribault, which also received one hit apiece from Hunter Nelson, Zack Slinger, Bailey Mueller, Tim Nierby, Matthias Lenway, Braeden Mensing and Jack Knutson.
Faribault next hosts Litchfield on Friday night at Bell Field.