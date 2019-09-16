"These shorts have been running longer than I have."
Those were the words of Faribault's Mitchell Hanson, the winner of Friday's impromptu cross country triangular hosted by Faribault at North Alexander Park.
Looking to run in place of Thursday's postponed meet at Rochester Mayo, which Faribault will not attend for the rescheduled date, the Falcons held a lighthearted meet with Albert Lea and Northfield.
Runners were prompted to wear their standard uniform tops but to mix it up with wacky shorts and other acoutrements to spice up what was a cool, cloudy day.
The meet featured just one race that combined boys and girls from varsity on down.
"This is something you never see in cross country. In track, you have a lot of triangulars, but in cross country there’s usually at least seven (teams)," Hanson said. "To have three teams here is kind of absurd, but it was a lot of fun."
Hanson, who won by four seconds at 17 minutes, 15 seconds, was wearing special blue and yellow shorts that have been passed down on the team for nine years.
Faribault's 25 points finished first in the girls race ahead of Northfield's 31. Albert Lea only ran four girls and did not qualify for team scoring.
The Faribault boys were first with 22 points, ahead of Albert Lea's 35 and Northfield's 72.
Adorned in more traditional teal athletic shorts, Faribault's Madelyn Skjeveland was the first girl to cross in 20:09. She placed 29th overall and was 32 seconds ahead of the next girl.
"I knew it’d be a lot less intense because there’s not as many people," Skjeveland said. "It was a good, friendly competition. You use the other boys to push you."
Friday was a stark contrast from the 30-plus teams who were scheduled to be in Rochester on Thursday.
Top-10 finishers for Faribault included Ethan Krueger in third (17:36), Tanner Longshore in fifth (17:41), Brody Enget in sixth (17:42) and Thomas Malecha in seventh (17:46).
For the girls, Gabrielle Yetzer was fourth (20:49), Mariana Foxhoven was fifth and led all middle school girls (21:10), Felicity Foxhoven was seventh (21:48), Philomena Foxhoven was eighth (21:49) and Gabrielle Hollund was 10th (22:01).
Faribault is next at Winona's Jim Flim Invitational 9:30 a.m. Sept. 21 at St. Mary's University.