A tight first half Friday night turned into a double-digit 54-39 victory for Randolph against the Bethlehem Academy girls basketball team.
The Cardinals and Rockets were tied 22-22 at halftime, before Randolph outscored Bethlehem Academy 32-17 in the final 18 minutes.
Twenty-five turnovers hampered the offense for the Cardinals, who were led by balanced scoring.
Anna Cohen scored nine points, Brooke Johnson and Anna DeMars each notched eight points, and Kate Trump provided six points to go with her five assists and five rebounds.