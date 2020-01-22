The WEM/JWP Grizzlies wrestled against St. Clair-Mankato/Loyola, Springfield and Triton on Tuesday and had their best night of the season with wins of 42-24 over St. Clair-Mankato/Loyola and 35-26 over Springfield. The Grizzlies also wrestled their way to a 42-42 tie against the Triton Cobras, but won the dual based on tiebreaker criteria, as Triton had more forfeits (four) than WEM/JWP did (one).
In the dual against Triton, the Cobras built an early 24-6 lead with pins at 106, 120 and 132, with the Grizzlies forfeiting at 126 but coming up with a big pin at 113, when Gavin Krause defeated Austan Adreon by fall in 3:50.
After the 132-pound matchup, it was the Grizzles’ turn to go on a scoring spree of their own. Tucker Reints got the Grizzlies going by pinning Triton’s Liam Schlichting in an even six minutes, while Jack Cahill (145) and Kurtis Crosby (152) received forfeits, allowing WEM/JWP to tie it up at 24-24.
Ethan Rider (160) then gave the Grizzlies their first lead of the dual when he pinned Braden Rohwer in 1:38.
Triton won the next three matches, with Brekken Schlichting (170) pinning Ted Carlson in 3:01, Mason Barker (182) pinning Ezekial Peterson in 1:30 and Grady Klankowski pinning Sam Carlson in 4:00.
Those three pins gave Triton a 42-30 lead, but the Cobras had no one to wrestle WEM/JWP’s Brant Melchert (220) and Jacob Karsten (285), which led to the 42-42 tie. The Grizzlies were awarded the win, however, as the Cobras forfeited more matches than the Grizzlies did.
WEM/JWP’s win over St. Clair-Mankato/Loyola came a little easier. The Cyclones held an 18-15 lead after the 145-pound matchup, but the Grizzlies dominated the rest of the way.
Kurtis Crosby (152) tied the score at 18-18 after winning a 9-7 overtime decision over Chase Baker. Ethan Rider (160) then pinned Jacob Schimek in 5:10, while Ted Carlson (170) needed just 59 seconds to pin Bryan Bennett.
The Cyclones picked up their final six points in the 182-pound matchup when Anthony McDonough pinned Ezekial Peterson in 1:34, cutting the deficit to 30-24, but both teams were open at 195, and St. Clair-Mankato/Loyola also forfeited its final two matches, allowing WEM/JWP to pull away for the 42-24 win.
The dual against Springfield was close early on, but the Grizzlies took the lead for good when Tucker Rients (138) pinned Alex Moudry in 1:10. WEM/JWP’s Jack Cahill then received a forfeit in the 145-pound matchup, allowing the Grizzlies to extend their lead.
The Tigers battled back when Joe Anderson (152) won a 12-3 major decision over Kurtis Crosby, but Ethan Rider (160) recaptured the momentum for the Grizzlies by pinning Springfield’s Ethan Langseth in 1:54.
Ted Carlson received a forfeit at 170, which increased the Grizzlies’ lead to 29-14. Colen Moudry (182) pinned Ezekial Peterson in 3:10 to pull the Tigers within nine, but Springfield forfeited at 220, allowing WEM/JWP to go back ahead by 15.
Springfield’s Shane Clemon (285) closed the dual by pinning Jacob Karsten in 1:08, but the Tigers ultimately came up nine points short.
WEM/JWP is now 4-13 on the season and will wrestle next against United South Central on Jan. 30.