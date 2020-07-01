Elko Speedway announced it is postponing its "Racing Against Racism" event that was originally scheduled for the Fourth of July. It was planned to be the track's first race of the season.
The State of Minnesota's limit of 250 spectators was the reason for the postponement, according to a press release.
“This is very disappointing to face inconsistent government restrictions,” Elko Speedway owner Tom Ryan said in the press release. “We always put the safety of our fans and drivers first, and there's no doubt we can safely open at fifty-percent capacity."
The speedway has a normal seating capacity for 6,000 fans.
Before the race, the event was supposed to feature a discussion surrounding diversity in auto racing. In the buildup to the event, Elko Speedway still released interviews with former Vice President Walter Mondale, Minnesota Twins President/CEO Dave St. Peter, former Green Bay Packers player Darrell Thompson, NASCAR Vice President of Diversity and Inclusion Brandon Thompson and WCCO's Sheletta Brundidge.
The press release emphasized the event will be rescheduled when restrictions regarding crowd sizes are loosened.
“We are very committed to bringing a better understanding to issues facing our society today,” Ryan said. “We look forward to moving ahead with the 'Racing Against Racism' event with the largest crowd safely possible, when we do open."