One of the beauties of the Minnesota State Amateur Baseball Tournament is its ability to pit together teams that would otherwise never face off.
The Waterville Indians survived last weekend's opening round game in the Class C tournament, winning 3-2 over the St. Benedict Saints in walk-off home run fashion.
That moved the Tribe on to the round of 32 face the Bluffton Braves 4:30 p.m. Saturday at Irish Stadium in Maple Lake.
The Braves are the Region 14 champions for the first time in team history dating back to 1948. It earned a first round bye at state. The Indians are the Region 6 runners up.
Bluffton is a town of 207 in Otter Tail County in west central Minnesota. Its roster hails primarily from New York Mills, Wadena and Sebeka.
Waterville owns a 31-2 overall record and was the 13/60 League champion. Bluffton is 15-3 and won the Hi-10 League. The two do not have any mutual opponents.
The Braves do not list statistics on their Minnesota Baseball Association page.
Bluffton and Waterville are both making their second straight state appearances. Each bowed out in the first round in 2018.
The Braves include region draftees Stetson Burkman of Midway, Brandon Kupfer of New York Mills and Kolby Kiser of Sebeka.
Bluffton's Jake Dykhoff (No. 19) was the Region 14 Most Valuable Player. He pitched five innings with seven strikeouts and four walks to earn the win before moving to shortstop.
The 6-foot-1 right hander recently completed his freshman season at Minnesota State Community and Technical College. He struck out 94 in 67 innings of work with a 2.69 ERA. He hit .379 with 33 RBIs.
The Braves are a relatively young team, pulling several players from the high school and college ranks.
Kyle Dykhoff (No. 23) is a bat to watch for the Braves. He had two hits and four RBIs in their championship win over Perham.
Waterville features recent Waterville-Elysian-Morristown grad Bladyn Bartelt at closer and its ace, Dalton Grose, pitches at Minnesota-Crookston. Top power threat shortstop Ben Boran just completed an All-American season at Bethany. Waterville appears the more veteran team with continuity built over the past few years.
In batting average, the team is led by its elder statesmen with second baseman Sam Stier at .458 followed by right fielder Ty Kaus at .457. Among those with 100 or more at-bats hitting above .300 are Shane Sellner at .378, Boran .358, D. Grose .341 and Tommy Gannon at .316.
Nolan Grose is under 100 at-bats but came up with a home run against St. Ben and is hitting .316.
Boran has 10 home runs of the team's 22.
D. Grose owns a .865 ERA and the next leader in innings, Luke Sellner, is at 1.747. Sellner was effective in long relief against St. Benedict. Bartelt has 42 strikeouts in 26 innings with a 2.077 ERA.
Waterville individual stats are updated prior to last weekend's game.
Saturday's winner advances to play 7:30 p.m. Aug. 30 in Delano against the winner of Lake City and Fairmont. Lake City and Fairmont play 1:30 p.m. Saturday in Maple Lake in the game prior to Waterville/Bluffton.