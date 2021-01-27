Eight different players scored. Maclain Weasler pitched a shutout. It finally all came together as Faribault blew past Red Wing 8-0 Tuesday night.
After several close games in which the Falcons (1-3) were tied or down a goal, there was a lot to be pleased with after such a dominant win.
Nearly everyone got on the scoresheet to produce Faribault's first win of the season. Six different players had two points. Seven players each scored their first goal of season. No matter who was on the ice, they were involved in creating offense.
Faribault coach Dean Weasler said, among other things, he wanted the players to get a stretch, run, walk, anything during the day to move around. Pair that with an insistence on working through the neutral zone as quickly as possible and it all translated into the perfect gameplan.
“One of our keys today was urgency. Play with urgency and out work them,” Weasler said. “Our guys definitely got their toes up ice. Our D did a great job finding guys and making passes or taking the ice when it was there. We didn't just throw the puck. We kept possession.”
Even though he wasn’t tested too often, Maclain Weasler earned the shutout nonetheless making 15 saves, and his earning first varsity win in net.
The couple of times Red Wing had dangerous scoring chances in front of the net, Weasler calmly made the initial stop and prevented any rebound chances.
“It wasn't his toughest night, but it was good to see guys back checking hard the whole game,” Weasler said. “Working hard, fighting for puck in corners, not leaving guys open. We didn't get away from what we do.”
The offensive onslaught began in the second period with the Falcons already up 2-0 on two first-period goals. Zach Siegert ripped a shot from the top of the circle over Cayln Blue’s shoulder 7 seconds into the second. Body Pavel scored on almost an identical shot, over the shoulder of Blue at 5 minutes, 1 second of the second.
Siegert said the rush from the right side into the offensive zone opened a target for the Falcons to hit.
“We really could tell that the goalie didn't have his angle. Coming in the right side, he almost always was a little too quick to the post,” Siegert said. “Had a bunch of the net open, so we caught on to that and a bunch of our goals were in the same spot.”
The Falcons, leading 4-0 after Pavel’s goal, scored three times on the power play in a 2:51 span.
Blake Vinar scored at 7:54 of the second just before the power play expired. The Wingers had a delayed penalty, which gave the Falcons a 6-4 advantage when Vinar scored. On a fresh 2-minute power play, Lucas Linnemann wristed one in from the high slot after he received a pass from the corner to the blue line. To cap off the five-goal period, Keaton Ginter flicked a puck top shelf standing on the red line just to the right of the crease.
Two 5-on-5 goals and three on the power play gave the Falcons a 7-0 lead heading into the third.
Again, on the power play, Falcons senior Jordan Nawrocki scored on the weak side after being denied by Dixon Ehlers on his previous attempt on the same power play.
“We have a guy in front of the net for those situations and some of our plays end up being for that backdoor guy to get a shot,” Siegert said.
Next, Faribault has four straight road games, beginning with Austin on Thursday.
“I think now that we won a game, we're all coming to games more positive,” Siegert said. “I think we're going to come into Thursday's game and really show up all as a team instead of having our heads down and doubting our own teammates.”