The Faribault American Legion baseball team dropped a 7-3 game Thursday night at Bell Field against visiting Owatonna.
After falling behind 1-0 in the top of the second, Faribault tied the game 1-1 in the bottom half when John Palmer scored on Cade McCusker’s bases-loaded walk. In the bottom of the third, Faribault snagged a 2-1 lead when Zander Fitzsimmons scored on an error.
Owatonna surged back in front with four runs in the top of the fifth, however, to take the lead for good. Faribault managed another run in the bottom of the fifth when Carter McQuery smacked a leadoff double and came around to score.
Palmer finished the game with a walk and a single, McQuery added a walk to his double, McCusker walked twice, Matthias Lenway singled and Zack Slinger walked. Hunter Nelson pitched five innings on the mound and struck out seven batters, while Henry Schoolmeesters tossed a pair of innings with four strikeouts.
The loss wraps up the regular season for Faribault, which finishes at 5-6. Moving forward, Faribault prepares for the Sub-State 2 tournament, which is set to begin for Post 43 at 4 p.m. Wednesday, July 21 in Sleepy Eye.
Fifth-seeded Faribault starts the double-elimination tournament against fourth-seeded Worthington (12-8). The two teams have yet to play this summer.
Other teams in the eight-team sub-state are Fairmont, Jordan, Mankato America (Mankato East), Mankato National (Mankato West), New Ulm and Sleepy Eye.