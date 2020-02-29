Coming into Saturday's Class A finals at the University of Minnesota, Faribault's James Ohlemann knew he needed a near perfect day to hold onto his spot on the podium.
He started the final three rounds of diving in seventh, but by the end of the 11 rounds of dives the sophomore had dipped into ninth place — one spot away from an all-state finish and a spot on the podium.
"I think he did well," Faribault assistant coach Isaiah Fuller said. "He's a first-year state diver that ended up ninth in the state and just a sophomore. I think he did very well. He was a little nervous coming in because we knew he had to hit all three of those dives to stay in the top eight. We were just off on one, but we did what we needed to do on the others. He was making the right changes."
Ohlemann finished with 321.10 points, only 9.15 behind eighth-place finisher David Binsfeld from Sartell-St. Stephen. Chisago Lakes' Storm Opdahl won the diving competition with 470.15 points, ahead of Monticello's Dakotah Parker (448.50), Simley's Garrett Kaiser (447.40), Chisago Lakes' Jimmy Nord (386.95), Princeton's Tony McNiff (344.60), Austin's Riley Norton (339.80), Chisago Lakes' Tobie Stiles (336.10), Binsfeld and Ohlemann.
There's still plenty of optimism emanating from the Falcons surrounding the performance.
It was Ohlemann's first of what's likely to be multiple cracks at the state meet, and in that initial appearance he gained the experience of competing during Saturday's final three rounds in front the typical large crowd that packs into Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center.
"Just making the cuts was fantastic," Fuller said. "Qualifying second in the section, coming up here and not worrying about the cuts at all — making top 20 and making top 16. We were hoping to make top eight, but he only dropped two spots. He did fantastic for a first year state competitor.
"In the offseason we've got to get a little stronger and we've got to get a little more flexible," Fuller continued. "We had the dives to do it, but it was just one of those things where we had to hope for a little bit of luck somewhere else, but we didn't quite get it."