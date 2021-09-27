The Bethlehem Academy volleyball team beat who it needed to beat Friday and Saturday at the Class A Showcase in Burnsville, but twice missed a chance at a resume-building victory.
After beating Fosston 25-20, 25-18 and Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 26-24, 23-25, 15-9 on the first day of the tournament, the No. 8 Cardinals entered Saturday with a chance to challenge some of the best teams in Class A.
In the first match, Bethlehem Academy lost 25-20, 25-23 against No. 3 Canby before dropping a 25-18, 20-25, 15-10 match against No. 5 Legacy Christian. The Cardinals rebounded Saturday with a 25-16, 25-19 victory against Henning to close the tournament.
Bethlehem Academy returns to its Gopher Conference schedule this week with a Thursday match against Randolph.