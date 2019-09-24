It wasn’t the outcome it wanted on the court, but off the court, Tuesday night was a win for Faribault. The Falcons (8-8, 4-2 Big 9) managed to raise almost $300 in T-shirt sales leading up to the match against Rochester Mayo (4-1 conference, 8-4 overall).
The Spartans, who swept Faribault 25-17, 25-14, 25-16, looked sharp out of the gate and never let their opponent adjust.
“They probably made less than seven unforced errors every game,” head coach JoAnna Lane said of Mayo. “They hustled on the court, worked as a team, and scrapped for each other. That’s something we didn’t do.”
Lane credited Mayo for making Faribault uncomfortable at the net and taking the Falcons out of their game.
“At the net, they have a huge block (Miller). Our girls got intimidated and stopped swinging the ball instead of trying to place it,” said Lane. “There’s a time and place to place it and a time and place that you have to swing hard. Tomorrow we’re going to get on the court, work with our hitters with a block up, and get some confidence in there.”
Sophomore Meghan Swanson led Faribault with six kills while adding four digs and one block. The Falcons posted six serving errors alongside two aces.
“We’ve played the lower end of the conference the last three games, so it was a different shift in competition," Lane said. "Going from the lower end of the competition, Mayo was on tonight and we weren’t ready for it.”
Faribault will look to bounce back 7 p.m. Thursday at Rochester Century.
Faribault statistics — Kills: Meghan Swanson 6, Olivia Bauer 5, Bennett Wolff 4, Payton Evenstad 2, Hanna Cunniff 1, Isabel Herda 1 … Digs: Bauer 14, Cunniff 13, Clara Malecha 6, Herda 6, Wolff 5, Swanson 4, Dietsch 1, Maggie Liechtnam 1 … Aces: Swanson 1, Herda 1 ... Assists: Evenstad 10, Wolff 6, Cunniff 2