...HEAVY SNOW TO CONTINUE OVER SOUTHWEST MINNESOTA WITH LIGHT
TO MODERATE SNOW OVER CENTRAL THROUGH SOUTHEAST MINNESOTA...
.Snow, occasionally heavy at times, will spread southeast through
the afternoon. Snowfall rates of an inch per hour are possible
along the Minnesota River Valley, west of Mankato, and over the
Buffalo Ridge. The snow will end from north to south late this
afternoon through the evening hours.
A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect through early Friday
evening west of a line from Glenwood to Albert Lea. A Winter
Weather Advisory remains in effect east of the warning area to
the Mississippi River.
Total snow accumulations of 6 to 10 inches are expected in the
warning area with 3 to 5 inches in the advisory area. Amounts
will drop off quickly east of the Mississippi River.
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5
inches.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central and
southeast Minnesota.
* WHEN...Until 9 PM CST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
The Bethlehem Academy boys basketball took another step toward its full capabilities Thursday night with the return of Aaron Huerta to the varsity rotation.
The Cardinals (2-8, 0-4 Gopher Conference) were unable to register a win, however, in a 55-45 defeat against Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton (6-4, 3-2).
Bethlehem Academy started fast and gained a 7-3 lead before a length scoreless stretch allowed JWP to grab a lead it never relinquished. The Cardinals committed 13 of their 19 turnovers in the first half, which allowed the Bulldogs to snag a 30-15 advantage entering the intermission.
The second half was an improved effort, according to Bethlehem Academy coach Ed Friesen. The Cardinals drew within 45-38 and later 49-40 with two minutes remaining, but the Bulldogs converted at the free throw line to secure the win.
Justin Simones continued his torrid offensive stretch with 17 points while draining 8 of 12 attempts from the field. Brad Sartor added 12 points while shooting 50% from the field and Huerta added eight points with the same success rate as Sartor.
Sartor also snatched a team-high nine rebounds and dished out three assists, while Huerta and Charlie King both handed out three assists as well. Hudson Dillon led the team with five assists.
Bethlehem Academy next plays Monday night at home against United Christian Academy.